MURDER THREATENS 'FRIENDS WITH BENEFITS' IN THIS NEW WHODUNIT

The Nest

Hal Glatzer

THE NEST by Hal Glatzer

The Nest, by Hal Glatzer, is a new mystery with a unique approach to a classic setup. Herman and Teddie (née Theodora) are a playful, affectionate couple in their sixties, married-but not to each other. They are friends with benefits, who enjoy afternoons in a studio apartment they call their"Nest." When they find the landlord's body under their balcony, everyone says it was an accident, except them-and the police detective who wants to charge them with his murder. Desperate to know what really happened, but never having done any kind of sleuthing, they start by asking questions of their neighbors, and naively follow a thread of criminal mischief in the city. To identify who's responsible, they have to skirt the law. And just when they think they've got all the answers, they fall into a trap: revealing other people's secrets could expose their own and put their lives in jeopardy. In a way, The Nest is also a sensitive guide for grownups who may be curious about this alternative to monogamy. Herman and Teddie, who share the narration in alternating first-person voices, are responsible adults in sexless marriages. Their scenes together are affectionate but not explicit. They've set rules for their affair that help them maintain it, because they are not looking to leave spouses whom they love and respect. They just want to fill an unmet need in a way that risks the fewest consequences. But inevitably emotional tensions build up in their Nest, threatening to strain or even end their affair. And hanging over them, of course, is the murder mystery that they feel compelled to solve. The book has been receiving high critical acclaim: Alan R. Warren, NBC Newsradio Los Angeles and bestselling true crime author, says The Nest"captivates from the first page to the last with its poignant storytelling and vivid characters. Glatzer masterfully weaves a tale of family, secrets, and the enduring bonds that hold us together. The intricate plot keeps readers on the edge of their seats, while the richly developed characters resonate long after the final chapter. A truly gripping read that explores the complexities of love, loss, and redemption. A must-read for fans of literary fiction.""An engaging story and an enjoyable read! I loved how they went about asking questions and digging for answers. Highly recommended." –Amazon reviewer Erin Fagan"A shocking surprise in the first chapter is the first of many twists in this entertaining mystery. Combines homicide, sex and skullduggery into a story that will keep you turning the pages. An enjoyable romp!" –Mystery author and former prosecutor Morley Swingle"'Only Murders in the Building' meets 'The Joy of Sex'!" --Mystery author Nancy Hughes"An absorbing read for those looking for something a little different." –Mystery author Carol Binkowski The Nest is available in paperback [ISBN: 979-8-9894480-0-5] from bookstores, and as both a paperback and an eBook from amazon. Hal Glatzer is an author, playwright and performer in New York, previously known for writing historical mysteries. His Katy Green novels are set in musical milieux during the years just before World War II. Dead In His Tracks chronicles the rise and fall of a family-owned streetcar line. And his Sherlock Holmes plays and pastiche stories are set, authentically, in Victorian/Edwardian times. But his latest novel, The Nest, is a modern-day whodunit that breaks some conventions of the genre. When Glatzer is not working as an author, he's working as a musician, performing the"Great American Songbook" from Tin Pan Alley and Broadway.

