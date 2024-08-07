Commanders Can Now Know The Health Of Their Personnel Whether In Training Or In Combat

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AGIS C5ISR Smartwatch

AGIS Smartwatch Features

A New Era in Soldier Awareness and Operational Efficiency

- Malcolm K. Beyer, Jr, FL, USA, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AGIS, a pioneer in defense innovation, has developed software for a Biometric Smartwatch that assures Commanders know the health of their personnel whether in Training or in Combat.Groundbreaking Features of the C5ISR Smartwatch with Biometrics:.Integrated Biometric Monitoring : The new software comes equipped with sophisticated biometric sensors that continuously track and analyze key health metrics, including heart rate, body temperature, oxygen levels, and stress indicators. This real-time health data is crucial for ensuring the well-being of soldiers during high-intensity operations..Automated Health Status Updates: The C5ISR system automatically generates health status reports based on biometric data, alerting medical personnel and command centers to potential health issues. This proactive approach enables timely intervention and support, reducing the risk of health-related complications in the field..Enhanced Situational Awareness: By combining health metrics with operational data, the software provides a comprehensive view of each soldier's status and readiness. This integrated approach enhances situational awareness, allowing commanders to make informed decisions regarding resource allocation and mission planning..Secure and Real-Time Data Transmission: Utilizing encrypted communication channels, the software ensures that biometric data is transmitted securely and in real-time to command centers and medical teams. This ensures that all relevant parties have access to accurate health information without compromising security. AGIS security involves data that is collected and assembled using a unique AGIS developed methodology, including a 20-character Group name which is received by separate communications. The data is then AES 256-bit encrypted and can be further encrypted by military radios..Real-Time Data Access: The C5ISR software enables military personnel to receive and analyze real-time operational data directly on their Smartwatches. This functionality enhances decision-making capabilities by providing instant access to vital information, including situational awareness, mission updates, and command directives..Enhanced Communication: The integration supports secure, encrypted communications between soldiers, command centers, and allied forces. This ensures that all parties have access to the most accurate and timely information, fostering improved coordination and mission success..Advanced Navigation: Equipped with sophisticated GPS and mapping technologies, the Smartwatch offers precise navigation and location tracking. This feature is crucial for coordinating movements and avoiding potential hazards in dynamic combat environments..Intuitive Interface: Designed with user experience in mind, the Smartwatch interface is streamlined for ease of use under challenging conditions. Its rugged design ensures durability and reliability in extreme environments. The Smartwatch has the additional biometric capabilities of measuring Pulse, Oxygen Level, Diastolic and Systolic Blood Pressure and Body Temperature..User-Friendly Interface: Designed with a focus on usability, the Smartwatch interface allows soldiers to easily access and understand their health data.The rugged, durable design ensures reliability and performance even in the most demanding environments.A Major Leap Forward in Military Technology:“We are thrilled to introduce our C5ISR software for Smartwatches, a development that represents a significant advancement in military technology,” says Malcolm K. Beyer, Jr., CEO of AGIS.“Our goal is to provide military personnel with a powerful, portable tool that enhances operational efficiency and safety. By leveraging the latest in wearable technology, we are enabling a greater reach for command-and-control systems. This innovative solution not only improves the ability to monitor and respond to health issues in real-time but also enhances overall mission effectiveness by providing critical insights into the Joint COP with data from Link-16, Friendly and Hostile satellite overpass data, and other C5ISR data.”The AGIS C5ISR software has undergone rigorous testing to ensure that it meets the highest standards of performance and reliability. Smartwatch integration is expected to greatly improve the speed and accuracy with which military operations are conducted, ultimately enhancing mission outcomes and augmenting personnel safety.A New Era in Soldier Health Awareness and Operational EfficiencySmartwatches are low cost, low SWAP, battery efficient, and easy to distribute to all personnel in a unit. AGIS' C2 Smartwatch enables commanders other networked PC and Smartwatch users to view the physical health metrics of Pulse, Oxygen Level, Diastolic and Systolic Blood Pressure and Body Temperature information for the wearer and other networked PC and Smartwatch users to see.The secure C5ISR Smartwatch can also view those in their immediate vicinity or a larger AGIS CJADC2 C5ISR Common Operational Picture (COP) in MIL STD 2525 format. The Smartwatch displays Friendly and Hostile data link tracks including Ground tracks (received from JVMF), Air tracks (received from Link-16) and Sea tracks (Received from OTH Gold) as well as Friendly and Hostile satellites over passing the area of operations. All data is transmitted and received from AGIS' Server, which additionally enables the Smartwatch to be interoperable with ATAK .The C5ISR Smartwatch has the following capabilities that enable it to communicate with others on the network: Incoming / Outgoing Chat, Must Comply Orders from Command where users have to respond with a HAVECO, WILLCO, or CANTCO, Push-to-Talk voice, Emergency Audible Alert Messaging, Biometric Health Monitoring, Integrated Bezel Compass, Digital Map of your area showing locations of friendly and hostile Ground, Air, and Sea tracks, sensor reports including AIS, ADS-B and Satellite, Cellular status, GPS status, and FCM (Firebase Cloud Messaging) for Worldwide Alert Messaging.The AGIS C2 Smartwatch also can receive notifications from the commander's PC (i.e., "Hostile attack at...") even when the AGIS C2 Smartwatch app is not running. And be anywhere in the world and receive the alert.To view the AGIS enabled C2 Smartwatch in action; go to:

Malcolm K. Beyer. Jr.

Advanced Ground Information Systems, Inc.

+1 561-744-3213

...