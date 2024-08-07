11-Year-Old S.T.E.M. Toy Entrepreneur Demonstrates How To Make Electricity With Food At 5 Whole Foods Markets In Georgia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ava N. Simmons Brings Her Educational S.T.E.M. Kits to Georgia's Whole Foods Markets While Seeking to Inspire Young Minds

- Ava N. SimmonsATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Durham, NC native Ava N. Simmons, an 11-year-old entrepreneur and founder of Team Genius Squad , is making a special stop in Georgia as part of her national tour to promote her educational S.T.E.M. experiment kits. These hands-on kits, designed to teach children how to generate electricity from food, will be showcased at five Whole Foods Market locations across the state.Ava, who has already gained recognition as“Ava the S.T.E.M. Princess ®” and“Ava the S.T.E.M. AmbassadorTM,” will demonstrate her kits and interact with attendees. Despite being neurodivergent and facing challenges like dyslexia and dysgraphia, Ava has developed 16 S.T.E.M. toys and authored three books, including her latest,“Ava Discovers Her Inner Genius using S.T.E.M.,” which she will autograph and distribute during the events.Tour Schedule:●August 8, 3:30 PM - 7:00 PM: Whole Foods Market, Atlanta, GA●August 9, 3:30 PM - 7:00 PM: Whole Foods Market, Kennesaw, GA●August 10, 10:30 AM - 2:00 PM: Whole Foods Market, Alpharetta, GA●August 10, 3:30 PM - 7:00 PM: Whole Foods Market, Duluth, GA●August 11, 10:30 AM - 2:00 PM: Whole Foods Market, Decatur, GAAva's mission is to make S.T.E.M. education accessible and exciting for all children, demonstrating that learning can be fun and empowering. Her kits are designed for all learning styles, encouraging kids to explore and understand the practical applications of S.T.E.M. concepts.“Becoming involved in S.T.E.M. helped me boost my confidence and overcome the learning limitations others placed on me,” said Ava.“I want to give kids like me the opportunity to overcome limitations others may put on them, too, by exposing them to S.T.E.M.”Throughout her tour, Ava will be sharing updates and engaging with her community on social media. To participate in her events, visit the listed Whole Foods Market locations. For more information on Ava's S.T.E.M. toys and her mission, visit .About Team Genius Squad:Team Genius Squad, Inc. is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting S.T.E.M. education and empowering young learners to explore their potential. For every S.T.E.M. toy sold, Ava's organization donates one toy to a child in need, fostering a love for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics in communities across the nation.

