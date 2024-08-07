Turkish Actress To Present Her Play In Baku
Date
8/7/2024 10:09:31 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Turkish film and theater actress Sumru Yavrucuk will perform in
Baku with her solo play "Shirley Valentine",
Azernews reports citing the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry .
The play will be performed at the Azerbaijan State Academic
Musical Theater on October 5-6 with the support of the Azerbaijan
Culture Ministry and the organization of Caspian media Group.
The two-act monologue focuses on the story of Shirley Valentine,
lost in the boredom of everyday life. She rediscovers himself and
begins to stand firmly on his feet on the path of life...
The director of the play is Sumru Yavrucuk herself, who is a
laureate of a number of awards in the field of theater.
The Turkish actress became famous for her character in the TV
series "Foreign Bridegroom". Later, she starred in such movies as
"What is Fatmagul's Fault?", "My Wonderful Life", "All about
marriage".
----
Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on
Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr
MENAFN07082024000195011045ID1108527808
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.