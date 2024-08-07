Mountain Conqueror Reflects On His Most Challenging Climbing Experiences

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Israfil Ashurli, an Azerbaijani mountaineer, has made history as
the first Azerbaijani to summit the Himalayan eight-thousanders.
His impressive achievements include climbs of Chomolungma (2007),
Kangchenjunga (2011), Lhotse (2019), and Manaslu (2019).
In addition to these feats, Ashurli became the first Azerbaijani
Snow Leopard in 2009, a title awarded to climbers who summit all
five of the world's highest peaks in the Karakoram and the
Himalayas. He also achieved the distinction of being the first
Azerbaijani to reach the North Pole in 2009 and was the first to
conquer Vinson Massif, Antarctica's highest peak, in December
2005.
In an interview with Azernews , Ashurli shared insights
from his remarkable climbing career.
Q: When did you first become interested in
mountaineering?
A: In 1998, a friend gave me a National
Geographic (GEO) magazine featuring an article about the 1996
Everest tragedy, saying, "This is what you should do." After
reading the article, which detailed the unfortunate events where
inexperienced climbers, relying solely on guides, perished in harsh
conditions, I realized that this might not be for me. However, a
few months later, I was invited on a hiking expedition to the base
of Kanchenjunga (8,586 meters), the third highest peak in the
world. I was eager to understand what draws people to
mountains.
Ten days into the expedition, I found myself at a high pass,
looking up at the towering mountain made of rocks, snow, and ice.
Back then, I couldn't imagine that 12 years later, I would be
standing on the summit of that very mountain, looking down at the
same pass through a break in the clouds. I began my mountaineering
journey at the age of thirty.
Q: What moment in your life as a mountaineer do you
consider the most significant?
A: The most significant moment for me was when
I achieved my goal while still retaining my humanity by choosing to
help others in distress. Before every ascent, I always pray for the
strength and skill to assist those in need.
Q: You successfully climbed Gasherbrum II (8,035 meters)
and Nanga Parbat (8,125 meters) despite challenging weather. What
emotions did you experience during these ascents?
A: My experience with Nanga Parbat involved
three attempts over 11 years. I first tackled this mountain in
2013, but the expedition was interrupted and we were evacuated
while fixing ropes at over 6,000 meters. In 2023, during my second
attempt, I was one step from the summit at 7,400 meters when I had
to pause the climb to assist Polish climbers in distress and save
Pakistani climber Asif Bhatti. This year, I finally reached the
summit without supplemental oxygen.
After descending, I decided to attempt one or two more
eight-thousanders. I traveled from the Western Himalayas to
Karakorum and, despite the bad weather, reached the summit of
Gasherbrum II after 13 days. Unfortunately, I had to forgo a third
ascent and return home due to unforeseen reasons.
Q: What do you think are the essential rules for
mountaineers?
A: Mountains are dangerous, requiring
mountaineers to be physically fit, technically skilled, and
mentally prepared to survive extreme conditions. Despite
breathtaking surroundings, favorable weather, and adherence to
safety rules, the most important rule is to minimize time spent on
the route. Today, many ascents are led by guides, and it is common
for climbers lacking experience and technical knowledge to rely
entirely on them. This reliance can be risky if something happens
to the guide, leaving climbers helpless.
Q: What drives you to continue mountaineering, despite
the significant risks?
A: Mountaineering has become a guiding code for
me over the past 25 years. The mountains have profoundly shaped who
I am, teaching me the importance of retreating when necessary and
seizing the right moments to advance. I have learned to endure and
overcome my fears and weaknesses. I continually improve my physical
fitness and enrich my experience. In the mountains, I have found
faith in God, in my comrades, and in myself. In my ascents, I
strive to minimize risks while never forgetting the dangers of the
vertical world.
Q: What are your future climbing ambitions?
A: Regarding climbing the world's highest
peaks, my goals are clear. I have successfully summited 8 of the 14
tallest peaks and aspire to conquer the remaining ones. Success
will depend on time. There are many iconic and stunning peaks
across various mountain ranges that I am eager to explore. However,
my immediate focus remains on climbing peaks above 8,000
meters.
