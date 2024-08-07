Russians Moving Air Defense Systems Closer To Crimea Bridge

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In temporarily occupied Crimea, Ukrainian guerillas reported the transfer of Russian air defense systems to the Taman Peninsula, closer to the strategic bridge across the Kerch Strait that connects Crimea to mainland Russia.

This was reported by the ATESH partisan movement on Telegram, Ukrinform saw.

"Our asset on the ground in Crimea spotted two Buk-M2 and S-400 air defense systems being transported for enhancing defenses near the Crimean bridge on the Taman Peninsula. The convoy was accompanied by military vehicles, including two URALs carrying personnel," the report reads.

It is noted that Russia's defense system faces serious issues related to failures to secure certain locations, such as Kursk region. Therefore, the Russians are urgently forced to take measures to remove certain weapons systems from the battlefield to transfer them for covering vulnerable spots in their defense capabilities. Obviously, the Russian Armed Forces expect strikes on the bridge in the coming months so they don't want to leave air defense systems behind in Crimea once the bridge is destroyed," ATESH added.

Russian propagandists ordered to shift focus fromregion border

As Ukrinform reported earlier, since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the defense forces have destroyed nearly 50 air defense systems in temporarily occupied Crimea.