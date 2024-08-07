Ukraine's Military Refutes Fake Story Discrediting Military Call-Up Campaign

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Operational Command West came out with a public statement debunking a fake report falsely claiming that military draft officials mobilized a university freshman on a train trip.

This was reported by OC West's press service on Telegram , Ukrinform saw.

"In Zakarpattia, someone took photos of military personnel on a train. The claim was that these were military draft officers mobilizing citizens (in particular, university freshmen). This is false. The photo shows a border guard checking IDs, not a draft officer," the statement reads.

Estonian charged with treason over working for Russian

OC West officially appealed to journalists from the Holos Karpat outlet demanding that they issue a correction in the article.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Russians attempted a false-flag operation as part of the efforts to thwart Ukraine's military call-up campaign, publishing an article portraying it as the one penned by Ukraine's defense intelligence. The move was aimed to provoke public resistance to mobilization and spreading panic.

First photo: Ukrzaliznytsia