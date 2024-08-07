Telit Cinterion Enables Next-Generation Cellular LPWA Deployments On AT&T With The ME310M1 Iot Module

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Featuring the latest generation of Sony Israel's (Sony) ALT1350 chipset, the Telit Cinterion ME310M1 opens new opportunities for IoT deployments AT&T approval enables device OEMs, application developers and enterprises to begin using the low-power ME310M1-W1 immediately on its LTE-M

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit Cinterion, an end-to-end IoT solutions enabler, announces that the ME310M1-W1 module received approval for use on the AT&T network. The certification enables IoT specialists and their customers to begin using the ME310M1-W1 immediately on AT&T's LTE-M network, with the confidence that those devices will continue to perform as expected as AT&T continually upgrades its cellular network to 5G Massive IoT. For more information about the ME310M1, visit .

Measuring just 15x18 mm, the ME310M1-W1

is the first cellular Low Power Wide Area (LPWA) module based on the Sony's Altair ALT1350 chipset

to be approved by AT&T. The ALT1350 is the world's first chipset that supports both unlicensed spectrum and satellite connectivity in a single package, enabling faster development, lower power, smaller size and new use cases. A variety of capabilities make the ME310M1 ideal for smart utility meters, asset tracking, industrial sensors, precision agriculture and other IoT applications whose decade-plus service life exceeds what traditional designs can provide:



Best-in-class power consumption.

This extends the service life of battery powered IoT devices enabling smaller devices with longer battery expectations and eliminates the expense of periodically replacing batteries.



Flexible SIM technology. Available with an embedded SIM (eSIM) in the module package and hardware ready for an integrated SIM (iSIM) allowing for streamlined manufacturing, product deployments, as well as enterprise-grade security based on integrated Secure Element (iSE).



Short range radio support to enable easy integration with mesh networks and seamless operation across multiple air interface technologies. This flexibility provides added deployment options, both at the time of installation and in the future.



Support for multiple location technologies, including Wi-Fi scan and GNSS. This maximizes flexibility when choosing technologies for indoor and outdoor positioning applications such as tracking high-value medical equipment around a hospital campus.



Roadmap for compliance with 3GPP Release 15/ 16/ 17 features such as

IoT data communication over non-terrestrial networks (NTN). This provides users with future-proof flexibility to fallback to satellite technology when cellular coverage is not available.

Value added services and application hosting capabilities. This lowers total cost of ownership (TCO) and eases design and operation over the lifecycle.

The ME310M1 also supports all major LTE-M bands,

making it the ideal for systems integrators, device OEMs and enterprises that want to rely on the same module for a wide variety of geographic deployments, including worldwide. As a member of the award-winning xE310 family, the ME310M1 has pin-to-pin compatibility with other Telit Cinterion modules, enabling integrators to design a single PCB layout and deploy multiple product variants.

"AT&T's certification of Telit Cinterion's ALT1350 based module is an important milestone towards a connected world with the Lowest Power Consumption Cellular IoT Solution" said Dima Feldman, VP Product Management and Marketing at Sony Semiconductor Israel. "Partnering with Telit Cinterion will bring end-to-end solutions to the IoT market leveraging the ALT1350 SoC with a high level of integration, multiple radio and location technologies, and edge processing to build the most effective IoT devices."



"The

Telit Cinterion

ME310M1 is an ideal choice for utilizing AT&T's industry-leading LTE-M network," said Cameron Coursey, Vice President, AT&T Connected Solutions. "Whether it is precision agriculture, asset trackers or smart meters, many IoT applications have business models that require zero touch after installation. The ME310M1 meets that requirement and does so while minimizing power usage."

"AT&T's certification of the ME310M1 is a milestone for our new portfolio of ultra-compact cellular LPWA modules powered by Sony's Altair ALT1350 chipset," said Jitender Vohra,

Sr. Director Carrier Relations, Telit Cinterion. "The Telit Cinterion ME310M1 gives systems integrators, device OEMs and their enterprise customers the confidence that their LPWA IoT applications can always accommodate additional connectivity options, whether it's the latest 3GPP Release 17 NTN protocol or sub-1 GHz unlicensed spectrum."

About Telit Cinterion

Telit Cinterion is a global end-to-end IoT enabler providing complete solutions that reduce time to market and costs, delivering custom designed, ready for market connected devices in addition to maintaining the industry's broadest portfolio

of

enterprise-grade wireless

communication and positioning

modules, cellular MVNO connectivity

plans and management

services, edge-cloud

software and data

orchestration, and IoT and Industrial IoT platforms. As the largest western provider pioneering IoT innovation, Telit Cinterion delivers

award-winning

and highly secure IoT solutions, modules and services for the industry's top brands.

For more information, follow us on YouTube , X , LinkedIn ,

Facebook ,

visit Telit

or subscribe to receive our marketing communications.

Copyright © 2024 Telit IoT Solutions Holding Ltd. and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved. Telit Cinterion, Telit, OneEdge, Cinterion, and all associated logos are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Telit Communications S.p.A, Telit Communications LTD, Telit IoT Solutions Holding Ltd. and/or their affiliated companies in the United States and/or other countries. Other names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Contacts

Leslie Hart

Telit Cinterion

+1 919-415-1510

[email protected]

Casey Bush

GRC for Telit Cinterion

+1 949-608-0276

[email protected]

SOURCE Telit Cinterion