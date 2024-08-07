Greenway Health Leans Into AI-Driven Solutions To Enhance Provider Efficiency And Patient Experience

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Pioneering the future of healthcare with automated technologies to enable provider success, empower patients, and build healthier communities

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Greenway , a leading health information and services provider, announced its initiative to leverage AI and automated technologies to directly address the pain points of providers, including administrative burden, staffing challenges, and clinician burnout.

"At Greenway Health, we are committed to revolutionizing healthcare through innovative technology," said Pratap Sarker, CEO at Greenway Health. "Our latest initiatives, powered by AI and automation, directly address the critical challenges faced by healthcare providers today. By thoughtfully integrating advanced technology into a clinician's daily life, we can ease the burden on healthcare providers, allowing them to devote more time and attention to what truly matters – their patients."

Below are examples of thoughtful technology created by Greenway Health to seamlessly integrate into the workflows of providers and staff members, creating a more automated and operationally efficient healthcare practice:

Greenway Clinical AssistTM

Greenway Clinical Assist, Greenway's innovative ambient documentation solution, elevates the patient-provider experience with the power of AI. This innovative tool uses ambient AI technology to instantly convert speech into a provider's clinical notes. On average, clinicians can save up to two hours per day, alleviating provider burnout and fostering stronger connections with their patients.

Greenway Patient ConnectTM

Greenway Patient Connect is a patient engagement portfolio designed to empower patients to self-service and reduce the workload on staff in preparing patients for care. The newest solution, powered by automated insights, is seamlessly integrated into Greenway's EHR solutions to reduce administrative burdens and costs for healthcare providers, increase practice revenue, and dramatically improve the patient experience.



This solution alleviates the need for healthcare staff to manually schedule, change, or cancel appointments. It recaptures lost revenue by increasing calendar utilization and filling gaps in provider schedules and reduces waiting room bottlenecks by gathering patient intake and insurance information prior to care visits. The technology improves the patient journey by allowing new and existing patients to book appointments in real time, self-manage and accept waitlist offers, and receive appointment reminders.

Greenway Document ManagerTM

Greenway Document Manager is a digital faxing, secure messaging, and document scanning solution that provides financial and operational benefits by significantly reducing time spent scanning paper charts and processing inbound/outbound faxes.

This solution enhances patient care by effortlessly organizing incoming information and promptly linking it to the patient's record for improved care management. It also instantly sends encounter notes to the patient's care team through automated faxing, ensuring a focus on personalized and attentive healthcare. Practices can experience more cost-efficient operations by eradicating the need for external servers, per-page fees, and third-party vendors, resulting in substantial savings for the healthcare organization.

Electronic Case Reporting (eCR)

Transforming manual reporting of health conditions into an efficient electronic process is crucial for advancing public health outcomes. Greenway's Electronic Case Reporting (eCR) offers a solution to enable a seamless transition from the state/local requirements of manual burdensome case reporting to automatic electronic reporting. The new electronic solution triggers an automatic send of case reports to the appropriate public health agency. Additionally, front-office team members can reduce paperwork from 10 minutes per case report submission to zero minutes.

"At Greenway Health, our investments in generative AI and automated technologies are transforming the healthcare landscape," said David Cohen, Chief Product and Technology Officer. "By alleviating administrative burdens, enhancing provider efficiency, and boosting patient engagement, we are streamlining the daily operations of healthcare practices. Our innovative solutions are pivotal in fostering stronger patient-provider relationships and supporting better patient outcomes. This marks a significant advancement towards a more efficient, patient-centric healthcare system."

Greenway Health is a leading health information technology service provider specializing in electronic health records with its flagship Intergy and Prime Suite products. Greenway and its award-winning solutions have been ranked highly in the Best in KLAS awards by KLAS Research, an independent research organization that assesses healthcare vendor performance through independent feedback from users. Additionally, Greenway Health's revenue cycle solution, Greenway Revenue Services, was named the 2023 North American Customer Value Leadership Award in Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Award.

To learn more about Greenway Health and how its solutions benefit providers, visit .

About Greenway Health



Greenway Health provides electronic health records (EHR), practice management, and revenue cycle management solutions that help practices in multiple specialties grow profitably, remain compliant, work more efficiently, and improve patient outcomes. Its team of clinical, financial, and technology experts serves as trusted advisors, committed to enabling successful providers, empowering patients, and building healthier communities. Greenway works with thousands of providers across multiple specialties, translating into millions of lives touched daily by its solutions. For more information on Greenway and its holistic solutions, visit , call 877-537-0063, or follow Greenway on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

