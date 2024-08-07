(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Malaysia Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis, 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Malaysian construction to grow by 7.4% in real terms in 2024, supported by an increase in public and private in the country coupled with an ongoing works on the development of several infrastructure and energy projects.

According to the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM), construction industry value add grew by 11.9% year on year (YoY) in Q1 2024, preceded by Y-o-Y growth of 3.6% in Q4 2023. According to the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA), the government approved 5,101 investment projects totaling MYR329.5 billion ($75.1 billion) in 2023, which is 23% up from the number recorded in 2022.

The construction industry's growth in 2024 will also be supported by works funded by Malaysia's largest ever government budget of MYR393.8 billion ($89.8 billion). Of the total, MYR97.6 billion ($22.2 billion) will be allocated to support tourism activities, while MYR58.7 billion ($13.4 billion) will be allocated to the Education Ministry, with MYR16.3 billion ($3.7 billion) to the Higher Education Ministry and MYR1.9 billion ($433.1 million) for school upgrades and maintenance; additionally MYR41.2 billion ($9.4 billion) will go towards the Health Ministry.

Malaysia's construction industry is expected to register an annual average growth rate of 5.6% during 2025-28, supported by investment in large-scale transport, manufacturing facilities, and renewable energy projects. According to the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR), which was announced in August 2023, the government is aiming to increase the proportion of renewable energy in the total energy mix from 2% in 2019 to 31% by 2025.

To attain this objective, as part of the government's "Energy Transition Plan" unveiled in June 2021, UAE based renewables developer Masdar signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) in October 2023 to invest MYR35.1 billion ($8 billion) to generate 10GW of renewable energy projects by 2035 in Malaysia.

