Thought Leader, David Navazio On: The Evolution Of Wound Care & The Integration Of A Global Wound Care Paradigm

MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

David Navazio, Gentell President & CEO

Navazio envisions the wound care model of the future harnessing technology, such as AI, to integrate treatment, data & supplies into a seamless paradigm.

- David Navazio - President & CEO, GentellPHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Time was, when wound care programs were primarily focused on cleaning wounds, bandaging wounds and changing the bandages in a competent, professional manner.“Today, wound care is experiencing an evolutionary transformation,” according to wound care thought leader, David Navazio, President & CEO of Gentell. He said,“This evolution is based on expanding the view of the entire process, well beyond the actual treatment of wounds, and then by coordinating all of the expanded components into one integrated program.” Navazio notes that integration is the key to strengthening the entire process, from training to tracking to administering care to ordering to delivery, with the potential to achieve significant improvements and efficiencies in patient care and overall process management.Navazio envisions the wound care paradigm of the future that will harness technology to integrate treatment, data and supplies into a seamless wound care paradigm. One example he provides is in the utilization of artificial intelligence into wound care that will not only compare individual patient cases against a large body of knowledge, it will also advise and anticipate treatment and the individualized supply of products needed to provide treatment, triggering timely, personalized delivery. Navazio lists some key components in this evolutionary wound care paradigm that include:1) Wound care specific diagnostics & trainingThe system will include patient specific wound identification, monitoring and treatment advice and tips, that are linked to product recommendations and ordering.2) Wound care supply chain managementParticipants will have access to full inventories of wound care products that can be coordinated and customized based upon the individuals and wounds to be treated, within each facility.3) Direct distribution deliveryA responsive network of dedicated, wound care warehouses, delivery vehicles and personnel will be linked to the ordering system and coordinated to provide daily delivery to all facilities in the program.4) State-of-the-art record keepingA robust system of record keeping will not only serve as a record of treatment, it will also be linked to the diagnostic and ordering components to facilitate ordering and delivery, as well as advising about patient care.5) Developing the world's largest wound care databaseCompiling and accessing the largest wound care database in the world will enable providers to compare themselves to national or global treatment trends. Protocols can also be compared to discover the most effective course of treatment for specific wounds and even specific types of patients.Said Navazio, "Ultimately, it is the patient who benefits mostly from this new paradigm because their care can more personalized and in the moment. For care providers, wound care is made more efficient and effective because the entire process will be seamlessly integrated into their systems.”----------------ABOUT DAVID NAVAZIO AND GENTELLDavid Navazio is the President and CEO of Gentell, Inc. and affiliated companies. Starting in 1994, with a small home medical equipment and respiratory company, David built Gentell to be a world leader in wound care. His pioneering vision has inspired innovations such as advanced wound healing protocols, developed uniquely for nursing homes, the creation of state-of-the-art wound care products, industry-leading wound treatment educational programs, cutting-edge wound care management technology and more.Among many accomplishments, David worked tirelessly with the National Association for the Support of Long Term Care (NASL) and chaired the committee responsible for having the Health Care Financing Administration (HCFA) recognize advanced wound care products. The result was a Congressional change to the Medicare Coverage Policies (Section 2079) to not only recognize wound care but to provide coverage for advanced wound care products.David is Board Chair Emeritus of Pearl S. Buck International, on the Advisory Board of the Salvation Army, West Central New Jersey region, and active in leadership of regional Rotary International. He is also Honorary Commander of Joint Base MDL and a Board member of the Liguori Academy.Gentell is the largest integrated wound care manufacturer in the world, with manufacturing plants in the U.S., Canada, and the United Kingdom, as well as facilities around the world. The company manufactures and supplies efficient, affordable patient-specific wound care treatments to nursing homes, hospitals, home care, hospices and other providers.Gentell1000 Floral Vale Blvd., Suite 400Yardley, PA 19067 USAToll Free: 1-800-840-9041Phone: 215-788-2700 Fax: 215-788-2715Website: GentellLinkedIn: /in/davidnavazio/company/gentellTwitter: @gentell 2701Facebook:facebook/woundadvisor

