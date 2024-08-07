Electra's Estol Goldfinch Is First Piloted Electric Aircraft To Fly At NASA's Langley Research Center

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)





The flight of Electra's EL-2 Goldfinch demonstrator aircraft showcased the eSTOL aircraft's use of distributed electric propulsion with blown lift technology. (Credit: JP Stewart/Electra)

(PRNewsfoto/Electra)

Electra and NASA are working together on advanced aviation technologies to bring

clean, efficient, and affordable air travel to all communities

MANASSAS, Va., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

(Electra), a next-gen aerospace company committed to decarbonizing aviation and opening new air transportation markets, successfully demonstrated the flight capabilities of its EL-2 Goldfinch hybrid-electric short takeoff and landing (eSTOL) technology demonstrator aircraft at NASA's historic Langley Research Center on Monday, July 15. The achievement marks the first flight of an electric aircraft with a pilot onboard at NASA Langley.

Electra and NASA are working together on Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) research, demonstrations and information sharing under a NASA Space Act Agreement. In a separate effort, Electra is working under a NASA Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) project on solar-electric, high-altitude, long-endurance aircraft research called a "high-altitude platform station" or HAPS. Electra has also contributed to a NASA study on connecting communities into the national transportation network through Regional Air Mobility (RAM )

using underutilized airports.

The flight demo for NASA Langley's research community showcased the eSTOL aircraft's use of distributed electric propulsion (DEP) with blown lift technology, which is capable of taking off and landing in under 150 feet. The demonstration highlighted the aircraft's hybrid-electric capabilities for longer range potential and battery-electric flight for quiet, community-friendly operations. Earlier that day, the aircraft completed the 120-mile cross-country flight from Electra's Manassas, VA facility to NASA in Hampton, VA using the hybrid propulsion system.

Electra is developing a 9-passenger eSTOL production aircraft designed to replace short- and medium-distance vehicle trips up to 500 miles with decarbonized, quiet and affordable air travel. This aircraft would be able to connect Northen Virginia to the Hampton Roads area in a quick 35-minute flight, rather than the 2.5 hours it takes to drive today.

"NASA is an incredible institution that has developed many of the foundational technologies underpinning today's aviation industry. They are now pioneering the future with advanced air mobility innovations," said JP Stewart, Electra's Vice President and General Manager. "We look forward to continuing our collaboration with them on new technologies that will extend seamless and convenient air travel to all communities."

About Electra



.

(Electra) is a next-gen aerospace company leading the way in sustainable urban and regional mobility. The company is building clean, hybrid-electric, short takeoff and landing (eSTOL) airplanes that fly people and cargo quieter, further, and more affordably. Electra's technology delivers 2.5x the payload and 10X longer range with 70% lower operating costs than vertical takeoff alternatives with far less certification risk. Electra's team includes some of the most respected and successful entrepreneurs and engineers in novel aircraft design, with over 40 prior aircraft successfully developed and/or certified. Its technology development is supported by Lockheed Martin Ventures, the Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC), Statkraft Ventures, and other private investors in addition to contracts with NASA, the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Army, and the U.S. Navy.

Investors

Diana Siegel

[email protected]

Media

Barbara Zadina

[email protected]

SOURCE Electra