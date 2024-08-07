Urban Umbrella Announces New CEO And Leadership Transition

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urban Umbrella, the innovative leader in modern sidewalk scaffolding solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew Gonnella as the company's new Chief Executive Officer. Andrew Gonnella succeeds Ben Krall, who has served as the company's CEO since its founding and will continue to be a shareholder.



Under Ben Krall's leadership, Urban Umbrella has grown into a key player in the building industry, with a presence in nineteen markets across the United States and Canada. Over the last eight years, the company has completed over 400 projects, partnering with the world's top developers, property owners, and contractors. Ben's vision and dedication have positioned Urban Umbrella as the only alternative to traditional sidewalk scaffolding, setting new standards in safety and urban design.

Andrew Gonnella brings a wealth of experience to Urban Umbrella, having been involved with the company as an investor since 2017, serving as a Strategic Advisor since early 2024 and as its Chief Commercial Officer since April of 2024. His background in the construction and civil engineering sectors, particularly his leadership role at Vortex Companies, a multi-national construction technology provider, equips him well to lead Urban Umbrella into its next phase of growth.

"We are elated to announce our expansion into six new markets this past year alone, including Austin, Baltimore, Palm Beach, Downtown Miami, Westchester County, NY, and Philadelphia," said Andrew Gonnella. "The future of Urban Umbrella is bright, and I am thrilled to be working with the incredible team in place. We have built a brand that has transcended our roots in scaffolding and our origins in the NYC market. I am excited to engage our partners, continue to build our footprint in new markets and launch new offerings to current and new customers," said Andrew Gonnella.

Jeff Parker, Chairman of the Board, welcomed Andrew, noting, "Andrew's expertise in leading PE backed businesses, developing dynamic commercial strategies and fostering partnerships will serve Urban Umbrella well as we prepare for significant growth. His leadership will be instrumental in formalizing our event infrastructure offering, expanding our sales team across the US and continuing to develop licensing partners to better serve our core customers in the building construction and facade restoration sectors."

The company extends its gratitude to Ben Krall for his outstanding leadership and contributions. "It has been an incredible journey with Ben, and we commend his role in bringing Urban Umbrella to where it is today. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors and are delighted that he will remain a part of our community as a shareholder," said Jeff Parker.

About Urban Umbrella:

Founded in 2009, Urban Umbrella® emerged as a winner of the urbanSHED international design competition, led by the New York City Department of Buildings. They are the only company to challenge the norms of scaffolding in 50 years. Today, Urban Umbrella is an urban design and media company best known for its premium white sidewalk scaffolding that has reimagined the streets of NYC and other metropolises. Our scaffolding has benefited commercial real estate owners, tenants, and their customers by reducing construction disruption, promoting pedestrian safety, and increasing commercial visibility. With nearly a decade of experience, our designs and the Urban Umbrella brand itself have reached far beyond construction and into premium events, outdoor media and a wide range of custom signage designs.









A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

