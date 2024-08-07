Star Jets International (JETR) Announces Path Forward After Recent Setback With Strategic Deal

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star Jets International (OTC: JETR) ($JETR) (“Company”) commits to moving forward on its growth strategy despite an unforeseen setback regarding a previously secured deal worth approximately $14 million. After years of strategic planning, the Company's collaboration with the partner firm did not materialize as intended due to their inability to fulfill their obligations.

Despite this setback, Star Jets International remains dedicated to its strategic goals and plans for an up-listing to Nasdaq. The fundamental vision for JETR has not changed, and its management team is actively regrouping to identify new opportunities that align with corporate objectives.

“We understand that setbacks like these can be disheartening, but we want to reassure our stakeholders that our commitment to growth and innovation remains unwavering,” said Ricky Sitomer CEO of Star Jets International, Inc.“While we had high hopes for the partnership, we see this as a chance to explore new ventures and revitalized strategies that will not only secure our position in the marketplace but also enhance shareholder value.”

Star Jets International has a strong foundation and will leverage its industry expertise to seek new partnerships and opportunities that support its mission of delivering exceptional service and growth within the private aviation sector. Star Jets International believes it can leverage its relationships to make acquisitions and increase its online presence with its booking engine for 15,000 private jets worldwide. In addition, we are working with several tech companies to increase our Artificial Intelligence offerings.

As the Company navigate this transition, management will keep its stakeholders informed about significant developments and ongoing efforts to achieve JETR's strategic objectives.

About Star Jets International, Inc . (OTC: JETR) ($JETR):

Star Jets International, Inc. (OTC: JETR) offers its customers all the advantages of owning a corporate jet, without the burdens associated with ownership. This includes unprecedented flexibility through access to over 5,000 private jets domestically and 15,000 private jets worldwide. Star Jets executives have nearly 20 years of experience in aviation and marketing, and . Watch Star Jets International“You Tube” video - and watch two CNBC Commercials about the Company- # .

Star Jets Apple IOS application:

Star Jets Google Android application:

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of when such performance or results are achieved. This press release should be considered in all filings of the Companies contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at .

