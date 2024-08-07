Non-Opioid Pain Relief Device Market Offer Revenue Opportunity Worth USD 11.4 Billion By 2032 | Astute Analytica

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The demand for non-opioid pain relief devices is surging, driven by the opioid crisis and the need for safer pain management alternatives. This is expected to grow significantly from 2024 to 2032, with hospitals, pain management centers, and homecare settings being key application area. Regulatory support and advancements in technology, such as implantable devices, further this growth. New Delhi, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global non-opioid pain relief device market is expected to reach US$ 11.4 billion by 2032 from US$ 5.4 billion in 2023 at a robust CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period 2024-2032. The global demand for non-opioid pain relief devices is experiencing robust growth, driven by a confluence of factors including rising awareness of opioid addiction, advancements in medical technology, and increasing preference for non-invasive pain management solutions. The opioid crisis, particularly in the United States, has highlighted the severe risks associated with opioid use, such as addiction and overdose. As of 2024, it is estimated that over 2 million people in the U.S. have an opioid use disorder (OUD) involving prescription opioids, and almost 600,000 have an OUD associated with heroin. This awareness has catalyzed a shift towards safer, non-addictive pain management alternatives. Furthermore, the aging population, which often suffers from chronic pain conditions, is seeking effective pain relief solutions without the adverse effects of long-term opioid use, giving a boost to the non-opioid pain relief device market growth. Globally, the number of people aged 65 and older is projected to reach 1.5 billion by 2050, significantly increasing the demand for pain management solutions. Request Sample Report: Several key factors are encouraging the growth of non-opioid pain relief devices. Wherein, technological advancements have led to the development of highly effective and user-friendly devices. Innovations such as transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) units, radiofrequency ablation devices, and wearable pain relief technologies are gaining popularity due to their efficacy and ease of use. There is also a growing body of clinical evidence supporting the effectiveness of these devices in managing various types of pain, including neuropathic, musculoskeletal, and post-surgical pain further shaping the non-opioid pain relief device market outlook. Additionally, increasing healthcare expenditure and supportive government regulations are facilitating easier access to these advanced pain relief options. In the U.S., chronic pain affects approximately 50 million adults, with around 20 million experiencing high-impact chronic pain that limits life or work activities. Prominent findings from Astute Analytica further illustrate the rising demand for non-opioid pain relief devices. North America is accounting for the largest share due to high healthcare spending and awareness levels. Surveys indicate that 60% of chronic pain sufferers prefer non-opioid treatments, and 75% of healthcare providers recommend non-opioid devices as part of pain management plans. Additionally, the adoption rate of wearable pain relief devices has increased by 35% in the last two years, reflecting a significant shift towards these innovative solutions. Major non-opioid pain relief devices Major products in the non-opioid pain relief device market include TENS units, which deliver electrical impulses to reduce pain signals; radiofrequency ablation devices, which use heat to disrupt pain pathways; and wearable devices like Quell, which offer continuous pain relief through nerve stimulation. These devices are not only effective but also offer a higher quality of life for patients by minimizing the side effects associated with traditional pain medications. In conclusion, the growing demand for non-opioid pain relief devices is a response to the need for safer, more effective pain management solutions in the face of the ongoing opioid crisis and advancements in medical technology. Key Findings in Non-Opioid Pain Relief Device Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 11.4 Billion CAGR 8.6% Largest Region (2023) North America (37%) By Application Neuromuscular Pain (38%) By Technology Implantable Device Technology (90%) By End Users Hospitals (62%) Top Trends

Increased Focus on Non-Pharmacological Treatments: Growing emphasis on non-drug treatments for pain management.

Development of New Non-Opioid Compounds: Significant strides in creating effective, non-addictive pain management compounds. Technological Advancements in Pain Relief Devices: Innovations in non-invasive, user-friendly pain relief device technologies. Top Drivers

Opioid Crisis and Regulatory Changes: Stricter regulations pushing demand for safer pain management alternatives.

Patient Demand for Safer Alternatives: Increasing preference for non-addictive pain management solutions among patients. Advancements in Medical Technology: Continuous innovations in bioelectronics and neuromodulation for effective pain relief. Top Challenges

High Development and Production Costs: Expensive development and production processes limit widespread device adoption.

Limited Awareness and Education: Lack of knowledge hinders adoption among healthcare providers and patients. Regulatory and Reimbursement Issues: Complex regulatory landscape and insurance challenges delay market introduction.

Unveiling the Surge: Non-Opioid Pain Relief Devices Dominate Neuromuscular Pain Management, Accounts for 38% Market Share

The demand for non-opioid pain relief device market, particularly for neuromuscular pain, has seen an unprecedented rise, surpassing other applications like musculoskeletal injuries and diabetic neuropathy. This surge can be attributed to the high prevalence of neuromuscular disorders, which affect about 1 in 2,000 individuals globally (NORD, 2023). Conditions such as multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and myasthenia gravis are chronic and require long-term pain management solutions. Additionally, the opioid crisis has driven a shift towards safer, non-addictive pain relief methods, with 70% of physicians now recommending non-opioid alternatives for chronic pain (CDC, 2023). Consequently, neuromuscular pain applications generate higher revenues due to the consistent and prolonged use of these devices by patients seeking to manage their symptoms effectively.

Key end-users of in the non-opioid pain relief device market include individuals diagnosed with neuromuscular disorders, healthcare providers, and rehabilitation centers. The elderly population, which is projected to reach 1.5 billion by 2050 (UN, 2023), is particularly susceptible to neuromuscular pain, further driving demand. Moreover, the integration of advanced technologies like Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) and Pulsed Electromagnetic Field (PEMF) therapy has enhanced the efficacy of these devices, making them more appealing to users. A recent survey indicated that 80% of users experienced significant pain reduction with these devices compared to traditional pain management methods (Pain Management Journal, 2023). The increasing awareness and accessibility of these innovative solutions have also played a crucial role in their widespread adoption.

The economic impact of neuromuscular pain in the non-opioid pain relief device market is substantial, with an estimated annual cost of $560 billion in the U.S. alone (NIH, 2023). This financial burden has prompted the healthcare industry to prioritize effective pain management strategies. Investments in research and development for non-opioid pain relief technologies have surged, with a 35% increase in funding observed in the past year. Additionally, the global market for non-opioid pain relief devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2024 to 2032, driven by the rising incidence of neuromuscular disorders and the continuous innovation in pain management solutions. This robust growth underscores the pivotal role of neuromuscular pain management in shaping the future of non-opioid pain relief.

Rise of Implantable Technology in Non-Opioid Pain Relief Market Takes Flight to Dominate Market with Revenue Share of 90%

In recent years, implantable technology has emerged as a frontrunner in the non-opioid pain relief device market due to its innovative approach and long-term efficacy. According to a 2023 report by Astute Analytica, the global market for implantable pain relief devices is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2024 to 2032, driven by a rising prevalence of chronic pain conditions and a growing aversion to opioid-based treatments. The ability of these devices to deliver targeted pain relief with minimal side effects makes them a compelling alternative to traditional pharmacological therapies. Notably, spinal cord stimulators (SCS) and intrathecal drug delivery systems (IDDS) are among the most widely used, offering significant relief to patients suffering from chronic pain conditions.

End users are increasingly opting for implantable device technology due to its promising outcomes and the desire to avoid the risks associated with long-term opioid use, such as addiction and tolerance. A 2022 study published in the Journal of Pain Research highlighted that 78% of patients reported substantial pain reduction with spinal cord stimulators, and about 73% experienced improved quality of life. These devices in the non-opioid pain relief device market are particularly appealing to individuals with conditions like failed back surgery syndrome (FBSS), complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS), and peripheral neuropathy. Data from the American Chronic Pain Association indicate that around 10-40% of patients who undergo spinal surgery eventually develop FBSS, underscoring the substantial need for effective non-opioid pain management solutions.

Key end users of implantable pain relief devices include individuals suffering from chronic pain conditions, often those who have not found relief through conventional treatments. The prevalence of chronic pain in the adult population of the United States is estimated to be around 20%, with conditions like arthritis affecting over 54 million adults, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Furthermore, the Neuromodulation Market Analysis (2023) reported that approximately 1.5 million people worldwide are candidates for spinal cord stimulation. These statistics highlight the significant and growing demand for innovative pain management solutions, positioning implantable technologies as a vital component in the future of non-opioid pain relief.

Hospitals to Remain Leading End Users in Non-Opioid Pain Relief Device Market, Contribute over 62% Market Share

Hospitals have emerged as the leading end-users in the non-opioid pain relief device industry due to their comprehensive infrastructure, multidisciplinary approach, and the critical need for effective pain management in acute and postoperative settings. Hospitals are equipped with advanced medical technologies and staffed by specialized healthcare professionals, enabling them to implement multimodal pain management strategies effectively. For instance, nearly 80% of patients referred to emergency departments report pain as their primary complaint, underscoring the necessity for robust pain management protocols in hospital settings. Additionally, hospitals handle a significant volume of surgical procedures, with 46% of the 35 million patients discharged annually undergoing surgery, where 80% experience postoperative pain. This high incidence of pain necessitates the adoption of non-opioid pain relief devices to mitigate the risks associated with opioid use.

The shift towards non-opioid pain relief device market in hospitals is driven by the opioid crisis and the implementation of Opioid Stewardship Programs (OSPs). These programs aim to balance the need for effective pain relief with the risks of opioid misuse and addiction. Hospitals are at the forefront of these initiatives, integrating non-opioid analgesics and devices into their pain management protocols to reduce opioid exposure. For example, low-dose ketamine has been shown to provide powerful analgesic effects without the risks associated with higher opioid doses. Furthermore, the CDC's updated guidelines emphasize a multimodal and multidisciplinary approach to pain management, which hospitals are well-positioned to implement due to their resources and expertise.

Hospitals' dominance in non-opioid pain relief device market is also supported by their role in quality care and patient outcomes. Effective pain management is a critical quality-of-care indicator in hospitals, influencing patient satisfaction and recovery outcomes. Despite advances in pain management, many hospitals still face challenges in optimizing pain care systems, highlighting the need for continuous improvement and adoption of innovative non-opioid solutions. The prevalence of inadequately managed pain, with 11-20% of postoperative patients experiencing severe pain, further underscores the importance of hospitals in leading the adoption of non-opioid pain relief devices. By leveraging their infrastructure, expertise, and commitment to patient-centered care, hospitals continue to be the key end-users in this industry, driving advancements and improving patient outcomes.

Asia-Pacific's Explosive Growth in Non-Opioid Pain Relief Device Market to Remain Unhindered by the End of 2032

The Asia-Pacific region is rapidly emerging as the fastest-growing market for non-opioid pain relief devices, driven by a significant increase in the aging population and a high prevalence of chronic pain. With the number of people aged 60 and older in the region projected to nearly double by 2050 to 1.2 billion and the population of older adults expected to triple to 1.3 billion, there is an urgent need for effective pain management solutions. Women constitute 53% of the population aged 60 or older, and their share rises to 60% above age 80. However, financial insecurity remains a significant issue, with 40% of people over age 60 lacking access to any form of pension, and around 60% not receiving regular health checks. These factors, coupled with a high incidence of depressive symptoms (31%) and higher disability rates among older women, underscore the demand for advanced pain relief technologies.

Chronic pain, affecting one in five adults worldwide, is a major healthcare problem in the Asia-Pacific non-opioid pain relief device market. Conditions such as diabetes, HIV/AIDS, cancer, and depression often accompany chronic pain, complicating treatment and increasing healthcare costs. Musculoskeletal conditions, rheumatoid arthritis, and other chronic conditions significantly impact the quality of life, leading to major disability and labor loss. Despite the intensity of pain often surpassing the underlying cause, chronic pain is frequently under-diagnosed and mismanaged. Communication barriers exacerbate this issue, with many individuals enduring debilitating pain without seeking treatment due to misconceptions or inability to articulate symptoms effectively.

The market for chronic pain treatment in the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at CAGR of 9.1% from 2024 to 2032. This growth is segmented into drugs and devices, with applications across hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, research centers, and universities. Implantable device technology, a prominent subset of electroanalgesia, held a dominant share of 90% in this market. Hospitals play a central role, commanding 62% of the market share, reflecting their importance in providing pain management services. The neuromuscular pain segment of the non-opioid pain relief device market also commands significant attention, highlighting the focus on addressing this type of pain.

Global Non-Opioid Pain Relief Device Market Key Players



Abbott Laboratories

Bayer AG

Bioelectronics Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic plc

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Neurometrix Inc.

Nuvectra Corporation

Omron Corporation

Stryker Corporation

SPR Therapeutics, LLC

Stimwave LLC

Thermotek Inc.

Zynex Medical Other Prominent Players

Key Segmentation:

By Application



Neuromuscular

Musculoskeletal

Injuries

Diabetic Neuropathy Others

By Technology



Electroanalgesia



Implantable Device



Non-Implantable Device





Traditional TENS





Wearable TENS

Others

Radiofrequency Ablation Other Emerging Technologies

By End User



Pain Management Centers

Hospitals Homecare

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South America

