Robert Deegan Joins Unissant As CFO

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HERNDON, Va., Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unissant (Unissant ) today announced the addition of Robert“Bob” Deegan to the leadership team in the role of Chief Officer. Deegan will report to newly appointed President and CEO Sumeet Shrivastava. Deegan and Shrivastava worked together for 13 years at GovCon leader ARRAY.



At Unissant, Deegan will be a key partner to the executive leadership team enabling growth while overseeing the company's financial management. In this new role, he will have responsibility for leading the financial and accounting, human resources, contracts management, and pricing functions.

Deegan brings 38 years of financial, administration, operations, project control, and contract management experience to his new role. In addition to his time as ARRAY CFO, Bob served as CFO at Multimax, where he supported the successful acquisition and transition of Multimax to Netco Government Services.

“Bob is truly a business-oriented CFO, and the functions he will lead and mature are integral to the growth of our company,” states Shrivastava.“I'm delighted that he's joined us at this pivotal time in Unissant's evolution.”

Deegan holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Mount St. Mary's University, where he currently serves as a member of the Board of Trustees. Deegan has previously been recognized by Washington Exec as a“CFO to Watch” and a“SmartCFO” by SmartCEO Magazine.

“It's a pleasure to rejoin Sumeet in this exciting venture,” explains Deegan.“We both understand the challenges of moving from small business to mid-tier. Unissant has all the ingredients to achieve breakthrough growth, and I'm excited to help advance the corporate infrastructure that will enable us to excel.”

About Unissant

Mission-focused, data-driven-Unissant Inc. (Unissant) delivers for the agencies that keep our nation healthy and safe. Keeping people and mission at the forefront, we apply our domain expertise, data acumen, and technology know-how to achieve breakthrough results. Agencies turn to Unissant for our expertise in AI, advanced analytics, digital excellence, and cybersecurity solutions. Our proven frameworks drive successful execution of complex projects at enterprise scale. With an unwavering commitment to advancing mission outcomes, our teams engineer human-centered, innovative solutions that accelerate time to value. We bring honesty, integrity, and dependability to every interaction with our employees, clients, and partners.

