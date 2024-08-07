(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Scrap Metal Recycling in the UK - Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

The Scrap Metal Recycling industry is mainly swayed by prices of ferrous and non-ferrous metals. Trends in the downstream manufacturing and construction markets also determine demand. Industry revenue has dipped at a projected compound annual rate of 1.6% to £6.2 billion over the five years through 2022-23.

Operators in this industry are engaged in the collection, processing and recycling of ferrous metals, such as iron and steel, and non-ferrous metals, such as aluminium, copper and nickel. Industry products are typically sold to metal smelters for further processing.

Key Topics Covered:

ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY



Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE

INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE



Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS



Supply Chain

Products & Services

Major Markets

Globalisation & Trade Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks Barriers to Entry

MAJOR COMPANIES



European Metal Recycling Ltd Sims Group UK Ltd

OPERATING CONDITIONS

Capital Intensity

KEY STATISTICS



Industry Data

Annual Change Key Ratios

JARGON & GLOSSARY

