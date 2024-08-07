UK Online Recruitment Sites Industry Research 2024 Featuring The Stepstone Group, Recruit Holdings, CV-Library, Linkedin, And Reed Online
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Over the five years through 2023-24, online Recruitment Site industry revenue is anticipated to increase at a compound annual rate of 7.3%. Online recruitment sites have become increasingly popular and a mainstream way to find a job. While site operators can't charge candidates, having more registered CVs and website visitors allows online recruitment companies to command a higher fee from businesses for their services. Sites have prioritised expanding ancillary services to attract more clients and ensure successful placements.
Regarding employment trends, government, healthcare, education, IT and technology, and the hospitality and tourism markets have been the driving force for demand in recent years. Online recruitment sites charge employers to list job roles. These firms also store candidate profiles to match employers with employees. Companies in this industry are not involved in the recruitment of personnel for client firms.
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
Industry Definition Main Activities Similar Industries Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
Executive Summary Key External Drivers Current Performance Industry Outlook Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
Supply Chain Products & Services Major Markets Globalisation & Trade Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Market Share Concentration Key Success Factors Cost Structure Benchmarks Barriers to Entry
MAJOR COMPANIES
The Stepstone Group UK Ltd Recruit Holdings Co Ltd CV-Library Ltd LinkedIn Technology UK Ltd Reed Online Ltd
OPERATING CONDITIONS
KEY STATISTICS
Industry Data Annual Change Key Ratios
JARGON & GLOSSARY
