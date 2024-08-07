Candied & Semi-Candied Fruit Market Size Is Estimated To Reach $838.8 Mn With Grow At 2.3% CAGR By 2034

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Candied & Semi-Candied Fruit Market

Well-established Bakery in North America & Europe Providing Lucrative Opportunities for Manufacturers of Candied & Semi-Candied Fruits: Fact Report

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new research report released by Fact, the global candied & semi-candied fruit is projected to reach a size of US$ 668.2 million in 2024 and expand at a CAGR of 2.3% over the next ten years (2024 to 2034).To increase the appeal of their finished baked goods, skilled bakers are using unique ingredients such as candied fruits, toppings, glazes, frostings, and others, which is fueling the growth of the candied and semi-candied fruit market. Manufacturers of candied and semi-candied fruits in North America and Europe are finding great opportunities as a result of the well-established and expanding bakery industry in these regions.Sales of baked goods and confections are also increasing due to the proliferation of e-commerce platforms. Delicious and inventive confectionery products that are readily available online draw in customers. Prominent rivals in the worldwide marketplace are emphasizing a range of goods and producing goods that suit the tastes of their customers. The desire for decadent foods among consumers is also driving the market for candied & semi-candied fruits.Get Free Sample Research Report:Key Takeaways from Market Study:The global market for candied & semi-candied is projected to expand at a CAGR of 2.3% from 2024 to 2034.The market is forecasted to increase to a value of US$ 838.3 million by 2034.The market in the United States is forecasted to reach a size of US$ 97.1 million by 2034.Japan is set to account for a market share of 29.7% in East Asia in 2024.Pastries are analyzed to account for a market share of US$ 30.8% by 2034.The chopped/diced/fruit peels segment is projected to reach a market value of US$ 510.8 million by 2034.“Candied and semi-candied fruits are popular in pastries and other bakery products globally, and their ability to be used year-round without seasonal limitations enhances their appeal,” says a Fact analyst.Candied & Semi-Candied Fruit Market Key Companies Profiled:SAS SICA SICODIS; Cruzilles; Andros Chef; AZIENDA AGRIMONTANA S.P.A.; Cesarin S.p.A.; José María Lázaro S.A.; F.Moreno Candied Fruits S.L.; FRUITS ROUGES & Co.; Markidis & Co.; Pacific Coast Producers; Panici DOO; Paradise, Inc.; SALGAR S.r.l.; Gelpass Group; Giuso Guido Spa; Italcanditi S.p.A; ITALPROD SRL; Kandy; Lazaya; Leelanau Fruit CompanyCountry-wise Insights:In 2024, North America is projected to hold a 24.7% worldwide market share, with East Asia coming in second with a projected 23.2% market share. Both developed and emerging nations like eating fruit snacks. Because they are becoming more conscious of their nutrient levels, people are learning more about nutritious snacks.What is the US market's appetite for semi-candied and candied fruits?The US is seeing an increase in sales of semi-candied and candied fruits as consumers seek for healthier snack options. Customers consider these fruits to be healthier than many other snack options because they offer a sweet and tasty substitute for typical snacking. Furthermore, candied fruits' attractiveness is bolstered by the food industry's growing need for unusual and exotic flavors, which appeal to a wide spectrum of palates.The demand for candied and semi-candied fruits is increasing due to their popularity in baking and confectionery. These fruits add a pop of flavor and texture to meals, increasing overall consumption. Sales of semi-candied and candied fruits are increasing as a result, following gastronomic trends and consumer preferences.Why Is China a Profitable Market for Producers of Candied and Semi-Candied Fruit?By 2024, China is expected to account for around half of the global market for semi-candied and candied fruit. China's market is important to East Asia for a number of reasons. The popularity of sweet and candied treats is largely due to the rich cultural tradition that supports their sales. China's demand for premium candied and semi-candied goods has increased due to the country's growing interest in gourmet and traditional cuisine. The retail infrastructure and the nation's strong distribution networks are further variables that facilitate the accessibility of these products to consumers in different parts of the country.Request For Free Customization Report:Rising Awareness of Importance of Eating Healthy:Producers of candied and semi-candy fruits are increasing their yields and adopting new technologies to meet the increasing demand. Sales of fruit snacks are increasing as more people become aware of the benefits of eating healthily. Fruit snacks are popular among children and young adults because they are tasty and simple to eat. Parents are also paying more attention to the snacks they give their kids. Stores now carry healthier snack options, giving parents more options. Parents, especially are paying close attention and look at the label before they buy snacks for their kids.More Valuable Insights on Offer:Fact, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the candied & semi-candied fruit market for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.The study details the candied & semi-candied fruit market based on form (whole/intact, chopped/diced/fruit peels), application (bakery, pastries, ice cream, yogurt), and distribution channel (traditional trade, modern trade, industrial, foodservice), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).FAQ'S:What are the demand growth projections for candied & semi-candied fruits?The global candied & semi-candied fruit market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 2.3% and reach US$ 838.8 million by 2034.Who are the key manufacturers of candied & semi-candied fruit?Key players in this market are Panici DOO, Paradise, Inc., SALGAR S.r.l., and Gelpass Group.Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact Research:Confectioneries Market : Confectioneries Market By Type (Chocolate, Sugar Confectioneries, Cookies, Ice Cream), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), By Region – Global Market Insights 2023 to 2033Rock Candy Market : Rock Candy Market by Type (Rock Candy on Sticks, Rock Candy on Free Crystals, Others) By Flavor (Flavored, Regular) and by Region - Global Market Report (2024 to 2034)Latest & Trending Published by Fact Research:Orange Peel Extract Market:Sugar-Free Confectionery Market:Fruit Flavor Market:Fruit Powder Market:Fruit Pulp Market:About Fact:We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. 