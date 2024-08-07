(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia's point-of-sale spending reaches USD3.91B in latest weekly data

Saudi Arabia's point-of-sale (POS) spending reached SR14.7 billion (USD3.91 billion) during the week from July 28 to August 3, marking a substantial 30.8 percent increase from the previous week, according to the latest data from the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA. This uptick in spending reflects a strong recovery in consumer activity and growing economic confidence within the Kingdom.



The data highlights a notable surge in spending within various sectors, with the education sector experiencing the most significant increase for the second consecutive week. Spending in this sector surged by 100.8 percent to SR233.3 million. This substantial rise underscores a robust rebound in education-related expenditures. The trend of increased POS spending follows a previous week’s 2.8 percent growth, signaling a consistent positive shift in consumer behavior.



Retail sectors saw varying degrees of growth. Spending on clothing and footwear rose by 50.9 percent, reaching SR977.7 million, the second-largest increase for the week. The telecommunication sector also saw notable growth, with a 43.8 percent rise to SR139.3 million. Other sectors experienced more modest increases, with the smallest being a 12 percent rise in the construction and building materials sector, totaling SR360.5 million. The transportation sector observed an 18.1 percent increase, bringing its total to SR834 million.



In terms of expenditure categories, food and beverages led with SR2.22 billion spent, followed closely by cafes and restaurants at SR2.11 billion. Miscellaneous goods and services accounted for SR1.84 billion. These three categories collectively represented 42.06 percent of the total POS value for the week, reflecting the strong consumer preference for these areas.

