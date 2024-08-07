Sri Lanka to lift current ban on vehicle imports in stages beginning in 2025

(MENAFN) Sri Lanka is set to lift its current ban on vehicle imports in stages beginning in 2025, a move aimed at increasing revenue through customs duties, President Ranil Wickremesinghe announced on Wednesday during a meeting with heads. The decision to ease import restrictions comes as the country works to bolster its reserves, which have shown significant improvement recently.



President Wickremesinghe highlighted that Sri Lanka's gross reserves had risen to USD5.7 billion by the end of June 2024, up from USD4.4 billion at the end of December 2023. This increase in reserves has paved the way for the gradual removal of the vehicle import ban, which has been in place to manage the country's foreign exchange challenges and to stabilize the economy.



In a recent assessment, an International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation noted that the relaxation of vehicle import restrictions is expected to aid revenue generation in 2025. The IMF also suggested that reforms in tax administration, including the implementation of a functional VAT refund system for exporters by April 2025, could further enhance compliance and revenue collection.



State Minister of Finance Ranjith Siyambalapitiya has indicated that details regarding the phased lifting of the import ban will be finalized in the second week of August. This planned adjustment is part of Sri Lanka’s broader strategy to strengthen its economic framework and improve fiscal management as it continues to recover from previous financial difficulties.

