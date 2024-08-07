Ukraine extends martial law, general military mobilization for extra 90 days

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed into law the extension of martial law and general military mobilization for an additional 90 days. This decision, as reported by the Ukrainian parliament's press service, means that these restrictive measures will remain in effect until November 9. Initially set to expire on Sunday, the extension aims to continue the nation's heightened state of alert and preparedness amid ongoing conflict.



The Ukrainian parliament had approved the extension bills on July 23, reinforcing the country's commitment to maintaining robust defense measures. The extension of martial law and mobilization reflects the ongoing challenges faced by Ukraine in the wake of the conflict with Russia, which began in February 2022. This legislative action highlights the persistent threat and the need for continued vigilance.



Martial law and general mobilization were first implemented in February 2022, in response to the escalation of hostilities with Russia. The measures have been extended multiple times since their initial imposition, illustrating the protracted nature of the conflict and the necessity for sustained military readiness. The extension of these measures ensures that Ukraine remains prepared to address any further developments in the ongoing conflict.



The decision to extend martial law and mobilization comes as part of Ukraine's broader strategy to ensure national security and stability. By prolonging these measures, the Ukrainian government aims to bolster its defense capabilities and manage the evolving threats posed by the ongoing conflict. The continuation of martial law underscores the serious and ongoing nature of the security situation in Ukraine.

MENAFN07082024000045015839ID1108527689