Chinese machinery industry demonstrates robust performance in H1

(MENAFN) China's machinery showed robust performance in the first half of 2024, with significant progress in intelligent and green technologies, according to a report by the China Machinery Industry Federation (CMIF) released on Wednesday. During this period, key sectors such as automobiles and electrical equipment experienced notable growth, highlighting the sector's overall vitality.



The automotive industry saw a substantial increase, with its added value rising by 9.8 percent year-on-year. Additionally, production levels for about 61.5 percent of the 122 types of mechanical products tracked by the CMIF also showed significant growth. Notably, the production and sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs) surged by 30.1 percent and 32 percent, respectively, while industrial robots saw a 9.6 percent increase in output.



The machinery industry's focus on green energy and sustainability was evident, with green energy power generation installations accounting for approximately 85 percent of the country's total newly added capacity during the first half of the year. This shift towards sustainable energy solutions reflects the industry's commitment to reducing its environmental impact.



CMIF's executive vice president, Luo Junjie, highlighted the industry's emphasis on addressing key challenges within the industrial and supply chains. The acceleration of research and development (R&D) in core technologies and equipment has led to significant independent achievements, enhancing the resilience and security of the industrial and supply chains.

