Paragon Legal Celebrates Exclusive Selection By Advancelaw For Innovative Legal Marketplace

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paragon Legal, a woman-founded and women-led enterprise providing high-quality flexible talent to in-house legal teams, is thrilled to announce its selection by Mitratech's AdvanceLaw to join its innovative data-driven outside counsel marketplace. This partnership signifies Paragon Legal's continued commitment to delivering exceptional legal services and showcases its unique value proposition in the Alternative Legal (ALSP) market.

Extensive Vetting Process and Unique Differentiators

"Paragon Legal's dedication to client outcomes, thoughtful growth, and technology adoption truly set them apart."

Paragon Legal was chosen after a rigorous vetting process, which included comprehensive rounds of evaluations, client reference checks, and consultations with industry leaders and AdvanceLaw members. This extensive vetting highlighted Paragon Legal's superior client service, commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB), and its innovative approach to flexible legal talent to support short and medium-term in-house team needs, including workload management, interim and gap support, project-based support, temp-to-perm, and specialized expertise.

"When we started this process, we didn't anticipate the distinct differentiators that would emerge. Paragon Legal's dedication to client outcomes, thoughtful growth, and technology adoption truly set them apart," said Aaron Kotok, Executive Director at Mitratech's AdvanceLaw. "We see a growing segment of client needs-secondments being an excellent example-that are a lose/lose value proposition for law firms and general counsel. Paragon Legal's flexible talent solutions present a win-win scenario."

Why AdvanceLaw Chose Paragon Legal



Client-Centric Philosophy : The vetting process revealed Paragon Legal's focus on client service, diversity, and a "hungry" posture that prioritizes client outcomes while nurturing and developing deployed talent.

Impressive Client Impact Stats : Paragon Legal boasts an industry-leading Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 79, an average satisfaction rating of 9.2 out of 10 from clients, and 9.4 out of 10 from placed attorneys.

Experienced and Diverse Team : Over 90% of Paragon's candidates have in-house experience, and more than 45% of the corporate and attorney team identify as people of color.

Strong Track Record and Quality : Client reference calls demonstrated a history of attentive service, experienced attorneys, and well-curated matches, supporting clients' commercial and tech transactions, privacy, employment, product counseling, and niche regulatory needs.

Commitment to Talent Development : Paragon Legal invests in training and development for its deployed talent base and provides them with advanced AI tools and training to drive client efficiency and productivity. Industry and Practice Area Focus : Paragon Legal aligns with AdvanceLaw's secondment and resourcing demands in sectors such as technology, healthcare, biotech, manufacturing, and CPG, and practice areas such as commercial and technology transactions, privacy, and employment.

Impact and Commitment

"Paragon Legal is honored to begin supporting AdvanceLaw's general counsel. After being evaluated versus other major providers in the flex legal talent space, we are proud to be selected and to showcase our unique differentiators," said Trista Engel, CEO of Paragon Legal. "We are excited for this esteemed group of 350 GCs to see how our flexible talent solutions can enhance their team's productivity and budget."

About Paragon Legal

Paragon Legal provides legal departments at leading corporations with high quality, flexible legal talent to help them meet their changing workload demands. At the same time, we offer talented attorneys and other legal professionals a way to practice law outside the traditional career path, empowering them to achieve both their professional and personal goals. For more information about Paragon Legal and its services, please visit

