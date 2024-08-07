Wire And Cable Recycling Market Size Set To Achieve Worth Of USD 12.8 Million By 2031 At 6.2% CAGR - Report By Transparency Market Research Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Growing Electronic Waste and Regulatory Pressures Will Power Wire and Cable Recycling Demand

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research Inc., Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The wire and cable recycling market (전선 및 케이블 재활용 시장) was valued at US$ 7.1 Million in 2021. It is estimated to reach US$ 12.8 Billion by the end of 2031 at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031, according to Transparency Market Research (TMR) , a leading global market research company.

Countries across the globe are taking active initiatives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. To prevent severe climate damage, global net human-caused emissions of carbon dioxide need to fall by about 45% from 2010 levels by 2030, reaching net zero around 2050.

These efforts have led to electrification in several sectors, rapidly boosting the demand for copper. This, in turn, is propelling the global wire and cable recycling market value.

Download PDF Brochure from Here:

Wire and Cable Recycling Market Key Insights



Countries and companies looking to reduce waste by augmenting their usage of recycled metals Telecom operators seeking sustainable development through copper recycling

New Government Policies Augmenting Imports of Recycled Copper and Other Metals

Initiatives to cut down upon planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions has led to the high adoption of copper, a key component used to transfer electricity. To further lower carbon emissions of energy-intensive sectors, major metals producers and end-users are boosting their use of recycled metals.

Countries across the globe are also avoiding becoming a dumping ground for waste materials. They are implementing new rules and regulations to increase the usage of recycled metals.

In July 2024 , China, one of the largest metal producers and consumers worldwide, issued draft rules to allow more imports of recycled copper and aluminum to improve supply and industry competitiveness.

These regulatory changes are expected to positively impact the wire and cable recycling market size during the forecast period. Regulatory changes are also fueling the number of secondary smelters and refineries.

According to the International Copper Study Group (ICSG), a Lisbon-based intergovernmental organization of copper-producing and consuming states, global primary and recycled-content secondary refined copper production increased by about 6% in the first five months of 2024.

China was a major contributor to this growth. A favorable regulatory scenario has prompted a significant rise in the number of startups along with primary and secondary smelters and refineries.

Investments in Copper Recycling from Telecom Operators Augmenting Wire and Cable Recycling Market Revenue

Leading stakeholders in the telecommunications sector, including AT&T Inc., BT Group Plc, and Orange SA, are tapping into old copper wiring with significant investments in copper reclamation centers. These copper recycling efforts are expected to offer lucrative wire and cable recycling market opportunities for vendors.

AT&T recycled more than 14,000 tons of copper between 2021 and 2023. Openreach Ltd., a subsidiary of BT Group Plc, estimates to recover up to 200,000 tons of copper through the 2030s. According to the International Copper Association, more than 30% of the red metal was recycled from 2009 to 2019.

Unlock Growth Potential in Your Industry! Download PDF Brochure:

Wire and Cable Recycling Market Regional Insights



Europe accounted for largest share in 2022

The region is estimated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period The market in Asia Pacific to grow at a steady pace as metal manufacturing companies are investing in recycling

Several companies in Europe support the circular economy due to the presence of stringent environmental regulations. They implement recycling solutions, thereby recovering end-of-life cables and increasing product lifespans.

In April 2024 , Japan and Europe agreed to establish a system to share information on the extraction sites and suppliers of minerals used in EV batteries. The system, to be launched by 2025, aims to reduce the dependence on China for metals and other battery materials. Such partnerships are increasing the wire and cable recycling market share in Europe.

Leading metal manufacturers in Asia Pacific are investing in recycling. In 2023 , Hindalco Industries, an India-based copper and aluminum producer, announced plans to invest in a copper and e-waste recycling facility.

In 2023, India's National Fire Protection Association cited the use of recycled copper and PVC materials in wire manufacturing by unbranded players as the major cause of fires at residential and industrial units.

Governments need to standardize the quality of recycled materials to boost safety and reduce the risk of electrical fires. Manufacturers and wire and cable recycling companies must adhere to strict quality control measures and industry standards to ensure the safety of recycled wiring products.

Leading Players in Wire and Cable Recycling Industry

ANDRITZ, COHEN, ELDAN Recycling A/S, NKT, MTB Recycling, Bolduc Metal Recycling Inc., Stena Metall Group, Aurubis AG, and Henan Renewable Energy Technology Co., Ltd are some of the prominent entities operating in this market.

Key Strategies by Wire and Cable Recycling Market Players

Leading wire and cable recycling service providers are investing in expanding their recycling capabilities

In January 2024, Loacker Recycling GmbH, an Austria-based provider of recycling , collecting, and disposal systems and services, partnered with Lindner-Recyclingtech GmbH, a waste recycling company, to bolster wire and cable recycling output at the Loacker Recycling facility in Wonfurt, Germany.

Market Segmentation

Source



Household Cables

Industrial Cables

Underground Cables Others

Material



Insulating Material



Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)



Ethylene Propylene



Styrene-butadiene Rubber (SBR)



Ethyl Vinyl Acetate



Polyethylene

Others

Conducting Material



Copper



Aluminum

Others Others

Cable Type



Low Tension Cables

Medium Tension Cables High Tension Cables

End-use



Insulating Material



Plastic Products



Concrete Products



Wood Products

Others

Conducting Material



Transport



Construction



Electronics Others

Buy this Premium Research Report:

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –



Aluminum-ion Battery Market - The global aluminum-ion battery market (알루미늄 이온 배터리 시장) is expected to reach US$ 8 Billion by the end of 2031 and it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2031

Sand Control Systems Market - The global sand control systems market (모래 제어 시스템 시장) is expected to reach US$ 4.9 Billion by the end of 2031 and it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.96% from 2022 to 2031

Biomass Boiler Market - The global biomass boiler market size (바이오매스 보일러 시장규모) is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 18.1% from 2022 to 2031 and reach US$ 24.9 Billion by the end of 2031 Potassium-ion Battery Market - The market for potassium-ion battery (칼륨이온 배터리) is expected to be valued at US$ 2.1 Bn in 2025 and it is estimated to advance at a CAGR of 12.0% from 2025 to 2031 to reach US$ 4.1 Billion by the end of 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research , a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact :

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free : 866-552-3453

Website:

Email: ...

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog | YouTube