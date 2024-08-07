Clinical Architecture Selected As Amazon Healthlake Partner

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Pivot's unique approach means it delivers format transformation, content normalization, and data quality uplift in a single, integrated solution.” - Carol Graham, Product ManagerCARMEL, IN, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Clinical Architecture, a healthcare data quality and interoperability leader, announced today that it has been selected by Web Services (AWS) as an HealthLake Partner. Amazon HealthLake is a HIPAA-eligible service that enables hospital systems, insurers, and life sciences organizations to store, transform, query, and analyze health data at scale. Clinical Architecture will provide AWS HealthLake customers with Pivot , a data quality solution that normalizes, consolidates, de-duplicates and validates data with the capability to select output formats including Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR) to meet HealthLake requirements.



“We are thrilled to be a part of the Amazon HealthLake ecosystem. The combination of Amazon's robust health infrastructure and Clinical Architecture's expertise in harmonizing and enhancing patient information quality is a powerful catalyst for organizations striving to make meaningful use of their data,” said Charlie Harp, Chief Executive Officer at Clinical Architecture.



“Pivot's unique approach means it delivers format transformation, content normalization, and data quality uplift in a single, integrated solution. Using Pivot, our customers have significantly improved their interoperability workload with faster implementations, eliminated redundant work, and delivered consistently usable data across dozens or hundreds of data feeds. We're helping them put their interoperability hassles in the rear-view mirror,” stated Carol Graham, Product Manager at Clinical Architecture.





About Clinical Architecture



Founded in 2007, Clinical Architecture delivers data quality solutions for healthcare enterprises focused on managing vast amounts of disparate data to succeed with analytics, population health, and value-based care. Our industry-leading software provides semantic and syntactic interoperability of data through robust content authoring, mapping and distribution architecture at speed and scale. For more information, visit or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter @ClinicalArch.

