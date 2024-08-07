Newsmatics To Sponsor Mid-Atlantic Marcom Summit

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Annual takes place in Arlington, Virginia on October 30

- Jeremy Fields, VP of Corporate Development at NewsmaticsWASHINGTON , D.C., UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Newsmatics , has committed to being a level and sponsor of the Mid-Atlantic Marcom Summit , which will take place on October 30, 2024 at the Convene Conference Center in Arlington, Virginia.Produced by Capitol Communicator, a source for marketing and communications news, and Potomac Tech Wire Media, a source for technology news, the Mid-Atlantic MarCom Summit is the region's largest annual gathering of marketing, advertising, public relations, communications, and media professionals. Upwards of 500 professionals from brands, associations, professional service firms, government, tech companies, and more are expected to attend the one-day conference that will feature expert panel discussions, keynote speakers, presentations, and networking opportunities. Attendees will walk away with a wealth of knowledge about industry trends, best practices, and how to overcome challenges.“We are excited to meet existing clients face-to-face and to introduce ourselves to prospective new clients by sharing the power of press release distribution through our wire service,” said Jeremy Fields , VP of Corporate Development at Newsmatics, a Washington, D.C.-based news tech company that owns EIN Presswire.“EIN Presswire helps companies, brands, and organizations tell their stories by reaching millions with one click.”EIN Presswire is one of the leading press release distribution services globally. Last year, more than 150,000 releases were distributed using the service. Its affordability offers businesses, individuals, and non-profits a cost-effective way to share their news and stories with a widespread audience. To send a release, click here .Each press release distributed using EIN Presswire reaches a potential audience of nearly 200 million readers with one click. Releases appear on more than 200,000 EIN Newswires, AP News, 115+ U.S. TV station websites (ABC, NBC, CBS, CW and FOX affiliates), Benzinga, Google News, Bloomberg Terminals, 3,900 Affinity Group Publishing publications, and much more. Unlike competitors, EIN Presswire combines a press release distribution service with media monitoring and RSS feeds that are used worldwide by journalists, professionals, and businesses. EIN Presswire also provides clients with contact details to targeted publications and links to easily push releases onto social media platforms. Each feature-rich press release includes up to 2,500 words, three links, three embedded images, and one embedded video, which helps boost SEO.EIN Presswire's website is easy to navigate, so press releases can be uploaded in a matter of minutes for same-day editorial review and distribution. The company's highly trained global customer service team is equipped to answer phone calls and online inquiries across multiple time zones 20 hours per day M-F. Reach out at +1 (202) 335-3939 or by filling out the online contact form .ABOUT NEWSMATICSNewsmatics Inc. is an independent privately held news tech company headquartered in Washington, D.C., focused on news technology platform development. Its activities include media monitoring, custom media analysis, and advanced intelligence software applications. Its product line includes EIN Presswire, Affinity Group Publishing, Newsmatics News Index, and Perspectify, among others. Newsmatics' workforce consists of a global network of talented individuals focused on providing clarity and increasing transparency with respect to news content, while simultaneously striving to help fill local news deserts. To learn more about Newsmatics, go to newsmatics .ABOUT EIN PRESSWIREEIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire®, is where professional communicators and organizations turn when they need to get their news in front of the media, stakeholders, and the public. EIN Presswire is an operating division of Newsmatics Inc., a Washington, D.C.-based news tech company.ABOUT MID-ATLANTIC MARCOM SUMMITThe Mid-Atlantic MarCom Summit is the Washington, DC region's largest annual gathering of marketing, advertising, PR, communications, and media professionals. It brings together 500+ professionals from brands, associations, professional services firms, government, tech companies, and more to discuss industry trends, best practices, and challenges. This year, the event hosts the American Advertising Federation DC Chapter's ADWKDC, which will feature a track of sessions for the advertising community. Tickets for the Summit are available at tickets/

David Rothstein

Newsmatics

+1 202-335-9494

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Reach Millions With One Click