Congressman Mark Alford Endorses Angie Wong For Republican Executive District Committeewoman In Miami-Dade

Rep Mark Alford endorses Angie Wong

Rep. Mark Alford proudly announces his endorsement of Angie Wong for the position of Executive District Committeewoman in Miami-Dade, District 17.

- Congressman Mark Alford of MissouriMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Congressman Mark Alford proudly announces his endorsement of Angie Wong for the position of Republican Executive District Committeewoman in Miami-Dade, District 17."I know of no one who has more passion, more talent, and more skills to Make America Great Again than my good friend Angie Wong," said Congressman Alford of Missouri. "She is a dedicated fighter for truth, an inspired leader who truly loves our great nation, and an advocate for conservative values who can win people over. Angie has my complete and total endorsement for Committeewoman."Angie Wong has been a prominent figure in the Republican community, known for her unwavering dedication to conservative principles and her ability to engage and inspire others. Her commitment to truth, justice, and the American way of life is unparalleled."Angie's leadership is exactly what we need to continue pushing forward our conservative agenda and ensure that our values are upheld," Congressman Alford continued. "She has a proven track record of effective leadership and a clear vision for the future. I am confident that she will serve her community with distinction and honor."Angie Wong's campaign is focused on strengthening the Republican Party, advocating for policies that promote economic growth and individual freedoms. Her understanding of complex national issues within the context of her local district, and her ability to connect with constituents make her the ideal candidate for this important role."I am deeply honored and humbled to receive Congressman Alford's endorsement," said Angie Wong. "His support and friendship mean a great deal to me and my campaign. Together, we will work tirelessly to uphold our conservative values and make a positive impact in our country. Congratulations to his big primary win in Missouri yesterday."For more information about Angie Wong's campaign and to get involved, please visit VoteAngieWong

