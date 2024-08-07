China’s total imports, exports of goods grow 6.2 percent yr/yr in first 7 months

(MENAFN) China's total imports and exports of goods experienced a growth of 6.2 percent year-on-year in yuan terms during the first seven months of this year, according to official data released on Wednesday. This period saw the country's exports increase by 6.7 percent compared to the same period last year, while imports rose by 5.4 percent, as reported by the General Administration of Customs.



In terms of U.S. dollars, China’s foreign trade in goods reached a total of 3.5 trillion dollars from January to July. During this timeframe, the country's exports amounted to 2.01 trillion dollars, and imports were recorded at 1.49 trillion dollars. This substantial trade activity underscores the robust nature of China's foreign trade sector amid various global economic challenges.



Moreover, China’s trade surplus saw a significant expansion, growing by 7.9 percent year-on-year to reach 518 billion dollars over the seven-month period. This growth in trade surplus highlights the increasing gap between the country's exports and imports, reflecting China's strong export performance relative to its import levels during the first part of the year.



The data from the General Administration of Customs illustrates the sustained growth and resilience of China’s foreign trade sector, with notable increases in both exports and imports contributing to the overall economic landscape. The substantial trade surplus further emphasizes China's position in the global trade environment, showcasing its ability to maintain a positive trade balance amidst fluctuating economic conditions worldwide.

