New Intermedia Unite® For Microsoft Teams Advanced Creates A Next-Level Communications And Collaboration Experience

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Intermedia Cloud Communications , a leading global provider of AI-powered cloud communications and collaboration solutions to businesses and the partners that serve them, today announced the launch of Intermedia Unite® for Microsoft Teams Advanced . This powerful solution seamlessly integrates with Microsoft Teams, enabling businesses to access a comprehensive suite of advanced communication features directly within the Teams application without the need for a separate Teams phone license.

Intermedia Cloud Communications Unite for Teams

Intermedia Unite is recognized as a premier collaboration and communications platform, offering voice, video, chat/SMS, contact center, file management, archiving, and more into one, tightly integrated, highly secure, and reliable platform. However, for Microsoft Teams users, Unite for Teams Advanced completes the essential functionality of a fully integrated cloud communications platform by adding Unite's enterprise-grade business phone features to the Microsoft Teams business collaboration suite. Unite was named Best Business Phone System by U.S. News and World Report1 and Best Overall Business VoIP by PC Magazine2. In addition, Intermedia has been a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner for over 15 years.

Unite for Teams Advanced: Transforming the Microsoft Teams Experience

In today's fast-paced business environment, efficient communication and collaboration are paramount. The Unite for Teams Advanced transforms how businesses operate by enhancing the already robust Microsoft Teams platform with a host of advanced telephony and business texting features. This innovative solution is designed to meet the evolving needs of businesses, providing outstanding levels of reliability, flexibility, and productivity.

Dave Michels, Principal Analyst and Founder of TalkingPointz , commented on the innovative nature of Intermedia's solutions, stating, "Intermedia's Unite for Teams Advanced significantly enhances the Microsoft Teams experience, providing a more well-rounded communications and collaboration solution. This integration not only offers advanced telephony features but also helps ensure continuity and reliability, making it a robust choice for businesses seeking to optimize their communication infrastructure."

Key Features of Intermedia's Unite for Teams Advanced include:



Simplified Communication and Collaboration in One App: Users experience reliable, crystal-clear phone calls and can send company or individual SMS text messages using Unite within Teams, while having access to Teams' native capabilities to host meetings, chat with co-workers, and more - all without the need for an additional Microsoft Phone license.



Enhanced Productivity with Enterprise-grade Calling Features:

Calls and call handling are optimized with more than 100 integrated features, including advanced options such as call monitor, whisper, barge-in, and call queue management. Advanced account-level voice and SMS functionality is also available, which includes Company Messaging (SMS-enabled company number) and Hunt Groups with features like call handling, monitoring, parking, and more.



Retention of Important Communications Data with 30-Day Rolling Archiving Included: Unite automatically archives the previous 30 days of calls, SMS communications, voicemails, and more, with powerful search capabilities for fast and easy retrieval. Retention can be extended for up to 10 years as necessary3, with compliance features for verticals that need them.



Streamlined Efficiency with CRM Integrations:

Connect effortlessly with popular CRM platforms like Salesforce, ServiceNow, and more, streamlining workflows and enhancing productivity.



Global Connectivity:

Enjoy unlimited calling minutes and free calls to 33 countries, enhancing an organization's global communication capabilities.

Continuity of Service: In the event of a Teams service disruption, users can seamlessly transition to the Unite mobile or desktop application to place and receive calls, helping to ensure uninterrupted business connectivity.

"We are thrilled to introduce our Intermedia Unite for Teams Advanced, a solution that takes Microsoft Teams to the next level," said Irina Shamkova, Chief Product Officer at Intermedia . "By integrating advanced telephony features directly inside of Teams, we provide businesses with a powerful single app experience to enhance their communications, collaboration, customer support, and overall productivity. Plus, this seamless integration eliminates the need for users to have a separate Teams phone license, making it easier and more cost-effective for businesses to operate."

This integration provides Intermedia's channel partner community with another leading solution to offer their clients. By delivering advanced communication features directly within Microsoft Teams, partners can cater to the large, embedded audience of Teams users, enhancing their value proposition and driving revenue growth. As a partner-first company, Intermedia is dedicated to empowering our partners with innovative, reliable, and financially attractive solutions that meet the dynamic needs of modern businesses.

"Planned upcoming releases will expand the integration to incorporate our contact center agent and supervisor experience directly within Microsoft Teams, helping businesses to better manage advanced calling, customer interactions, and team collaboration all from within a single platform," added

Shamkova .

"This enhancement underscores Intermedia's commitment to providing a full suite of communications and collaboration services and features, tailored to the needs of business customers."

Intermedia Unite for Teams Advanced is backed by Intermedia's commitment to providing top-tier support and service. With 99.999% uptime service level agreements and seven-time J.D. Power-certified technical support, Intermedia is trusted by businesses worldwide to deliver a reliable and exceptional communications experience.

For more information on Intermedia's Unite for Teams Advanced, please visit .

About Intermedia Cloud Communications

Intermedia is the cloud communications company that helps over 140,000 businesses connect better, from wherever, through our AI-powered platform that includes voice, video conferencing, chat, SMS, contact center, business email and productivity, file sharing and backup, security, archiving, and more. We strive to eliminate the need for multiple communications service providers with a seamlessly integrated portfolio of intelligent communications and collaboration solutions, including our flagship product, Intermedia Unite®, all delivered through one highly reliable and secure platform. With month-to-month contract options, one monthly bill, and one intuitive point of administrative control, and having been certified by J.D. Power for excellence in technical support seven times, Intermedia is committed to providing enterprise-grade products to businesses of all sizes through a simple, Worry-Free ExperienceTM.

As a partner-first company, Intermedia goes to work for over 7,500 channel partners by providing a comprehensive set of programs, resources, and support to help them grow their revenue and maximize their success. Programs include our Customer Ownership Reseller (CORETM) model – which enables partners to resell, package, and manage Intermedia's solutions as if they were their own, while benefiting from highly attractive economic terms and maintaining ownership of their customer relationships – as well as agent models.

Intermedia is also proud to be the exclusive cloud communications platform provider for NEC, a leader in global market share for unified communications with an estimated 80+ million business phone users worldwide.

