U.S., Australia Call On China To Influence Russia To End War Against Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Foreign and defense chiefs of the United States and Australia called on nations with influence on Russia, particularly China, to put pressure on Moscow to end the war against Ukraine.

That's according to a joint statement issued following the U.S.-Australian Consultations (AUSMIN), held in Annapolis, Ukrinform reports, referring to the Pentagon.

It is noted that during the discussion of global security issues, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and their Australian counterparts Penny Wong and Richard Marles paid considerable attention to Russia's ongoing aggression against Ukraine.

"The principals called on all those with influence on Russia, particularly China, to exert it now to end the war," the statement reads.

The principals condemned Russia's illegal and immoral war against Ukraine, and again called on Russia to immediately, completely, and unconditionally withdraw its forces from within the internationally recognized borders of Ukraine.

They expressed support for the Summit on Peace in Ukraine and reaffirmed the need to reach a just, comprehensive, and lasting peace in line with the UN Charter.



The principals also called on Russia to pay for the damage it caused Ukraine, noting Russia's obligation to do this under international law, the statement reads.

The parties condemned Iran and North Korea for arms transfers to Moscow, fueling the war against Ukraine, and urged other nations to stop supporting Russia's ring weapons to Moscow for use in the war against Ukraine and called on other countries to cease support to Russia's defense industrial base.

"They reaffirmed their position that those supporting Russia's illegal war will face consequences and reiterated their intent to raise the costs against actors in third countries that materially support Russia's war," the statement emphasizes.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine believes China would be able to force Russia stop the war should Beijing sought to do so.