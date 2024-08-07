Forensic Experts Confirm Violent Nature Of Ukrainian POW's Death In Russian Colony

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A forensic study established that the Ukrainian prisoner of war, Oleksandr Ishchenko of the Azov Regiment, was brutally murdered in Russian captivity, which strikes yet another blow to international law.

This was reported on by the National Guard's 12th Azov Special Operations Brigade purpose Deputy Commander Sviyatoslav Palamar, who released copies of the relevant forensic papers.

"The fact of yet another brutal murder of a Ukrainian prisoner of war has been confirmed. I am attaching the document with the consent of Mrs. Olena, the spouse of the murdered Oleksandr Oleksandrovych Ishchenko, who was recruited by the Azov on February 27, 2022. This is not just another cynical Russian violation of the Geneva Convention on the Treatment of Prisoners of War. This is a blow to human honor and dignity, to international law, to the principles and values ​​that we defend at the front," Palamar wrote.

He appealed to Ukrainian high-ranking officials, diplomats and rights defenders, to everyone "who has a voice and influence in the international arena: at the UN, Council of Europe, and on other international platforms."

In his address, Palamar emphasized: "Ladies and gentlemen, while the military continue risking their lives to defend Ukraine at the front, you must do everything to ensure that our prisoners return to their families safe and sound. This is your duty. Take action now. The lives of our soldiers depend on your actions. Today, it depends on your voices and your determination whether this bloody list of tortured Ukrainian prisoners increases, and whether the executioners and murderers are held accountable."

"Only publicity, pressure on the Russians, and the return of our prisoners home can stop these killings. Act now," Palamar wrote.

As reported, Ukrainian prisoner of war Oleksandr Ishchenko, who served as a driver in the Azov Regiment, was pronounced dead by the administration of a Russian detention facility in Rostov-on-Don.

