Guidehouse Partners With U.S. Department Of Defense Military Spouse Employment Partnership

Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting, digital, and managed services to commercial and public sector clients, has partnered with the

Military Spouse Employment Partnership

(MSEP), a U.S. Department of Defense-led initiative that connects military spouses with hundreds of employers that have committed to recruit, hire, promote, and retain military spouses.

MSEP serves to increase career opportunities for military spouses by partnering with like-minded organizations that offer career options and competitive salaries. The collaboration underscores Guidehouse's commitment to supporting military families by providing career opportunities and fostering a more inclusive workplace.

"Guidehouse has a longstanding history supporting Veterans, including hiring and training Veterans and their families, and transitioning military professionals help us meet our commitment to excellence," said Scott McIntyre, CEO of Guidehouse. "We are honored to partner with MSEP, and to continue to help military spouses and service members realize their career potential."

Guidehouse serves U.S. state and local clients across sectors, every federal cabinet-level agency, global multilaterals, and Fortune 500 commercial entities. Many of the firm's senior leadership are also Veterans. By joining MSEP, Guidehouse aims to tap into the diverse talent pool of military spouses, offering them meaningful employment and career advancement opportunities.

"Through this important partnership, we not only support military families but also strengthen our teams with their unique talents, experiences, and perspectives," added Ryan McKeon, Guidehouse Defense & Security Partner and a USO Advisory Council Member. "Valuing the skills and experience that military spouses bring to the workforce, we provide a community where they can grow their careers, share their experiences, and become thought leaders. Military families are the force behind the force, and supporting our military spouses is a crucial component of supporting the mission."

As a partner, Guidehouse will actively participate in MSEP's career fairs, workshops, and other initiatives designed to assist military spouses in their job search and career development.

A Military Friendly® Employer, Guidehouse is firmly committed to supporting military spouses and service members with flexible and meaningful careers, mentorship, and opportunities for growth. Enhancing the company's commitment to a military-friendly workplace is the Guidehouse Veteran Affinity Network, which is committed to the recruitment and development of Veterans. Guidehouse is also a recipient of the Seven Seals Award, signifying our commitment to staff members who actively serve in the National Guard and Reserve.

For more information about Guidehouse's initiatives and commitment to supporting military families, please visit .

