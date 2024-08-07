Carrum Health Selected As Part Of Quantum Health's Preferred Partnertm Program As Centers Of Excellence Partner For More Accessible Surgery Care

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Expanded partnership gives Quantum Health's employer clients and members more streamlined and fully integrated access to Carrum's value-based Centers of Excellence for surgery and cancer care

Carrum Health, the leader in value-based Centers of Excellence (COE), today announced the expansion of its partnership with Quantum , a leader in consumer healthcare navigation and care coordination. In addition to exclusively selecting Carrum Cancer Care to be part of its Premier Oncology solution, Quantum Health also chose Carrum as a Preferred Partner for surgical Centers of Excellence. This means Quantum Health's employer clients can now benefit from simplified procurement and prebuilt integrations by easily adopting Carrum's full suite of value-based COE solutions through their existing Quantum Health contract.

As healthcare spending continues to rise at an unsustainable pace, employers are actively looking for ways to provide high-quality care for their employees while curbing costs. PwC is projecting an 8% medical cost trend in 2025 and found that cancer treatment costs comprise at least 16% of total employer healthcare spend . In the rush to deploy innovative alternatives to traditional healthcare, employers are experiencing point solution fatigue, and 83% are unable to assess the ROI of their current suite of cancer care point solutions.

To help address this growing challenge facing employers and their populations, Quantum Health has added Carrum Health as its Preferred Partner in its Comprehensive Care Solutions program, which extends access to COE offerings beyond cancer. This will allow Quantum Health's employer clients to avoid the additional procurement legwork by using their existing Quantum Health contract to easily adopt Carrum's value-based COE network for surgical care spanning musculoskeletal (MSK), bariatric, cardiovascular procedures, and more.

Beyond simplified contracting, employers can benefit from prebuilt clinical, digital and data integrations between Carrum Health and Quantum Health that streamline administration and improve member engagement. Members reaching out with specific medical needs to Quantum Health's care navigators will be seamlessly guided, when appropriate, to Carrum's COE network for top-quality care at zero or minimal out-of-pocket costs. Data integrations will enable Carrum's care team to keep Quantum Health's care coordinators (also known as Healthcare Warriors®) updated on member progress and any follow-up care needed post-treatment.

"Employers repeatedly tell us their pain points – a bewildering array of point solutions, and uncertain savings or ROI," said Sach Jain, Carrum Health founder and CEO. "By partnering with Quantum Health, we can give employers easy access to value-based contracts with the top 10% of providers across the country. Integrating with Quantum Health's care navigation and support services also benefits the members through improved engagement and more tightly coordinated care across the continuum."

"We are seeing surgical costs in our book of business increase by 18% every year, and an effective way to solve for

out-of-control care cost inflation is a COE model with directly held provider contracts at lower, predictable rates, without compromising quality of care," said Shannon Skaggs, Quantum Health president. "Employers want results and simplified benefits that are customized for a changing workforce. This is why we chose Carrum Health, which offers access to the highest-quality providers through a comprehensive value-based solution with transparent and predictable pricing. Carrum aligns closely with Quantum Health's core values."

Carrum Health is changing how we pay for and deliver care. We offer self-insured employers a value-based Centers of Excellence (COE) solution that connects their members with a rigorously vetted network of surgical and cancer care providers. Carrum's upfront, all-inclusive bundled pricing, award-winning technology and dedicated care navigation team help lower costs for both members and employers while delivering a superior member experience. Carrum is independently validated to reduce unnecessary procedures by as much as 30%, lower readmissions by 80%, and save employers up to 45% per episode of surgical care. Learn more at carrumhealth and connect with us on LinkedIn .

Quantum Health celebrates its 25th year as industry-leading consumer healthcare navigation and care coordination company that delivers an unparalleled consumer experience to its members, as well as validated claims savings and high satisfaction rates for its self-insured employer clients. Quantum Health's proprietary Real-Time Intercept®

capability identifies opportunities for early intervention in a member's healthcare journey, resulting in better engagement, outcomes and cost efficiencies.

Founded in 1999 and based in Dublin, Ohio, Quantum Health has earned numerous awards and honors, including being named among the Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc. 5000, a Great Place to Work by FORTUNE Magazine and Entrepreneur Magazine, and one of FORTUNE'S Best Workplaces in Healthcare. The Women Presidents' Organization has also ranked Quantum Health as one of the 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies for over 15 years.

