India Index Announces Hire Of Chris Meissner As Chief Product Officer

WASHINGTON, Aug. 7, 2024 -- India announced today the appointment of defense executive Chris

Meissner as Chief Product Officer for India Index ( ), the leading business-to-business (B2B) marketplace helping US manufacturers source from Indian suppliers.

Founded in 2022, India Index empowers seamless sourcing between India and the United States and fosters mutually beneficial relationships between Indian suppliers and American manufacturers. Meissner will lead the ongoing development of the company's B2B platform, enabling customers to access ratings and contact information for thousands of Indian suppliers within minutes.

"I am excited to join India Index at this important early stage," said Meissner. "We will soon have the most comprehensive source of trusted Indian suppliers in the world, offering US manufacturers the transparency needed to confidently switch production to India during geopolitical unrest at other global manufacturing hubs."

Throughout his career, Meissner has served as a preeminent advisor to leading defense manufacturers, including Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, and Boeing on major concerns related to global supply chain risk.

Meissner was previously SVP of Global Client Success at BlueVoyant. In this role, he led a team that helped over 1000 clients in over 40 countries manage vulnerabilities using AI-driven cybersecurity and supply chain risk management. During Meissner's time at BlueVoyant, the company raised $250M in a Series D round led by Liberty Strategic Capital, a private equity firm owned by Former Treasury secretary Steve Mnuchin.

Meissner was the Co-founder and Chief Product Officer of supply chain analytics provider 202 Group prior to its exit to BlueVoyant. Under his leadership, the organization saw 100X growth for three years in a row.

"I am so excited to welcome Chris to the India Index team," said Samir Kapadia, India Index Founder and CEO. "We have amazing plans for the next phase of growth at this crucial time for supply chain managers worldwide. My passion has always been to empower Indian suppliers and India Index will be the most trusted network of Indian suppliers globally. Chris is leveraging artificial intelligence to build a network of over three million companies in India that can export to the United States. This is a market-moving moment for our company."

The Biden Administration's "friendshoring" policy, aimed to encourage US companies to diversify away from China has made India an attractive alternative for manufacturers looking to safely strengthen their supply chains. A recent study from market research firm OnePoll showed that most American executives would choose India over China if both could manufacture the same materials, with nearly two-thirds of respondents calling Chinese sourcing "somewhat risky" or "very risky".

About India Index

Based in Washington, DC, and founded in 2022, India Index is the first centralized, single-platform provider of comprehensive information on Indian suppliers for American manufacturers. India Index makes the process of sourcing from India easy and connects US companies to viable Indian suppliers with confidence and transparency. Organizations globally, from startups to Fortune 500s, use India Index to diversify their supply chain partners, prioritize their company values, and optimize trade relationships. India Index helps buyers and suppliers search, filter, and vet supply chain partners through a seamless and cost-effective process. For more information visit

