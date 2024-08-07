Kuehn Law Encourages CGBD, DRQ, CBZ, And OB Investors To Contact Law Firm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers.

Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.



Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:



Carlyle Secured Lending, (NASDAQ: CGBD ) Click to Learn More

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has agreed to merge with Carlyle Secured Lending III ("CSL III"). Under the proposed agreement, CSL III shareholders will receive shares of CGBD based on a ratio determined shortly before the merger closes.

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE: DRQ ) Click to Learn More

Dril-Quip, Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement with Innovex Downhole Solutions, Inc. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, Dril-Quip stockholders are expected to own approximately 52% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis.

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE: CBZ ) Click to Learn More

CBIZ has entered into a definitive agreement with Marcum, LLP. The proposed cash-and-stock transaction is valued at around $2.3 billion. It is anticipated that roughly half of the transaction consideration will be paid in cash, with the rest in shares of CBIZ common stock.

Outbrain, Inc. (NASDAQ: OB ) Click to Learn More

Outbrain has agreed to a merger with Teads. According to the proposed agreement, Outbrain will issue 35 million shares of Outbrain common stock.

Why Your Participation Matters:

SHAREHOLDER CASES: ADDRESSING THE INJUSTICE

As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets.

Your investment. Your voice. Your future

How to Get Involved:

Kuehn Law is dedicated to safeguarding shareholder interests. Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq., at [email protected] or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law covers all case costs and does not charge its investor clients.

Shareholders are advised to act promptly, as legal rights may be time-sensitive.

For additional information, please visit Merger Litigation - Kuehn Law .

Contacts:

Kuehn Law, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

53 Hill Street, Suite 605

Southampton, NY 11968

[email protected]

(833) 672-0814

