Blink Charging COO, Michael Battaglia, To Present At The J.P. Morgan 2024 Auto Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bowie, MD, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) (“Blink” or the“Company”), a leading manufacturer, owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today announced that Michael Battaglia, Chief Operating Officer, will present at the 2024 Auto on Thursday, August 8 at 9:30am ET in New York City. Mr. Battaglia will also be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day.



Interested investors may access the virtual presentation here .

###

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK) is a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, enabling drivers, hosts, and fleets to transition to electric transportation through innovative charging solutions easily. Blink's principal line of products and services include Blink's EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network utilizes proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs.

For more information, please visit

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as“anticipate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“will,”“should” or other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Blink and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including achieving its 2024 revenue and gross margin targets and its projected 2024 adjusted EBITDA run rate and timeline, and the risk factors described in Blink's periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Blink Charging undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

Blink Investor Relations Contact

Vitalie Stelea

...

305-521-0200 ext. 446

Blink Media Contact

Nipunika Coe

...

305-521-0200 ext. 266