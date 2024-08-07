FAT Brands Expands Dine And Donate Fundraising Program With Donationscout

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fundraising to Further Community Support Across Restaurant Portfolio

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. , a leading global restaurant franchising company, announces a new partnership with DonationScout , an enterprise software solution that streamlines restaurant fundraising for operators and their guests. Portfolio brands including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Fazoli's, Johnny Rockets, Great American Cookies, Marble Slab Creamery, Pretzelmaker, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, Native Grill & Wings, Hot Dog on a Stick, and Buffalo's Cafe, are tapping into the platform to drive forward their Dine and Donate Fundraising Programs.

Since the inception of FAT Brands in 2017, community involvement has been a key pillar for its portfolio of restaurants. Most recently, FAT Brands extended its commitment to creating an impact in areas it operates in by launching a charitable arm, the FAT Brands Foundation . While supporting local charities through fundraising efforts has always been paramount to local operators, the new DonationScout platform creates a more seamless experience to host additional community events and underscores the entire FAT communities' commitment to giving back. Key features of the FAT Brands DonationScout program include a web page customizable to each event a franchisee hosts, a permanent home for fundraising offerings on each brand's website, online scheduling, customizable marketing flyers, automated email and SMS enablement platforms, and a performance dashboard.

“Community involvement is at the heart of FAT Brands,” said Elaine Patel, Senior Director of Local Store Marketing at FAT Brands .“DonationScout is an amazing tool that will propel our fundraising efforts forward across our restaurants. It simplifies the fundraising process so our franchisees can support additional community initiatives throughout the year. Pilot program event sales at Fatburger and Round Table Pizza, exceeded DonationScout's averages, affirming the service-focused nature of our brands, in addition to the overall benefits of the platform itself.”

“We are so pleased to partner with FAT Brands to support their restaurant brands' community efforts,” said founder and CEO of DonationScout, Charley Donaldson.“There is a lot of work that goes into coordinating an event, and the purpose of our platform is to alleviate that so restaurant operators can focus on what matters-serving up an event with great food and supporting organizations that are truly making a difference.”

For more information on FAT Brands, visit .

###

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual and polished casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit .

MEDIA C ONTACT :

Erin Mandzik, FAT Brands

...

860-212-6509