Hhaexchange 2024 Homecare Survey: 91% Of Caregivers View Patient Relationships As Critical To Job Satisfaction

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New data shines a spotlight on the motivations of caregivers and their dedication to improving and wellness for the thousands of members receiving care in the home

New York, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HHAeXchange , a leader in homecare management solutions for providers, managed care organizations (MCOs), and state Medicaid agencies, today announced the results of the HHAeXchange Homecare Insights Survey , which surveyed more than 3,900 caregivers across the company's homecare agency clients. The survey was designed to understand the motivations of today's caregivers and find ways to enhance caregiver satisfaction to ultimately improve health outcomes.

The need for quality caregivers in the homecare industry continues to grow, as new data has found that many individuals are rejecting institutional care options due to a lack of quality care . Therefore, attracting and rewarding high-quality caregivers is crucial to meet today's demand.

Correlated to this, 60% of the caregivers surveyed said making a positive impact on their patients' health and well-being is the biggest motivator for their work. Additionally, 57% of caregivers reported that they would take extra time to record patient observations after each visit, motivated by the knowledge that it could improve their patients' care.

In addition to understanding the importance of their role in improving patients' quality of life, caregivers are attracted to, and choose to remain in, the homecare industry because of the relationships they form with patients. In a 17% increase from last year's survey , ninety-one percent of caregivers surveyed revealed that the relationships they form with the patients they care for increase their job satisfaction.

“While the challenges and demands of being a caregiver still remain – low compensation, feelings of stress and exhaustion, and risk of catching infectious diseases – this survey shows that caregivers remain committed to their work to improve the lives of their patients,” said Stephen Vaccaro, President of HHAeXchange .“As more individuals seek homecare options, the homecare industry must continue to evolve to ensure caregivers are given the resources and recognition they need to remain motivated and focused on patient care.”

Another important finding from the survey was caregivers' interest in receiving professional training as an additional resource to improve their career satisfaction and longevity. Specifically, the caregivers surveyed said they would be interested in receiving training related to reducing stress (24%), understanding how to treat patients with specific illnesses (18%), and how to use additional medical equipment (15%).

“Training is a critical component of caregiving that improves caregiver job satisfaction, confidence, and improves care outcomes,” said Glen Persaud, Vice President at New York Health Care Inc.“Our agency offers training opportunities and ensures our caregivers receive the help and support they need to ensure we are providing the best care possible.”

To learn more about HHAeXchange, and how it can help both homecare providers and caregivers through its solutions, visit hhaexchange.com/solutions/providers .

Survey Methodology

This survey was conducted by HHAeXchange from April 8 to July 31, 2024, among more than 3,900 caregivers across a variety of the company's homecare agency clients. For complete survey methodology, please contact ... .

About HHAeXchange

Founded in 2008, HHAeXchange is a leading technology platform for homecare and self-direction program management. Developed specifically for Medicaid Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS), HHAeXchange connects state agencies, managed care organizations, providers, and caregivers through its intuitive web-based platform, enabling unparalleled communication, transparency, efficiency, and compliance. For more information, visit or follow the company on X , LinkedIn and Facebook .

CONTACT: Michelle Rand HHAeXchange 855-300-8209 ...