Speranza Therapeutics And Coassist Pharmacy Join The Fight Against The Opioid Crisis Through Patient Access To Non-Invasive Therapy

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Speranza Therapeutics , a leading neuromodulation and company from Boca Raton, Florida, is announcing a paramount partnership with one of the leading consignment pharmacies in the country, CoAssist Pharmacy, to improve patient access to S.T. Genesis.



The S.T. Genesis, an FDA cleared medical device indicated for the management of opioid withdrawal symptoms, is now available via prescription through CoAssist Pharmacy, a tech-first patient access and fulfillment solution.

Physicians can order the S.T. Genesis by e-prescribing directly within their EHR/EMR, fax or directly calling CoAssist Pharmacy. The S.T. Genesis will be delivered directly to the physician office within 24 hours for patient placement.

Speranza Therapeutics is the first neuromodulation company to offer this service. No other company within the addiction space is offering more reimbursement options for patients than Speranza Therapeutics.

“There are 47 million people in the United States misusing and abusing substances - including illicit and deadly Fentanyl,” says Sal Rafanelli, President/CEO of Speranza Therapeutics.“Speranza Therapeutics is dedicated to making a difference in this patient population. Having a direct partnership with CoAssist Pharmacy to make the S.T. Genesis more accessible for patients and physicians is yet another indication of our commitment to fighting this disease. We are thrilled that CoAssist Pharmacy has accepted the S.T. Genesis as part of their formulary offering.”

Michael Carr, Group Vice President of CoAssist Pharmacy, a division of the advanced therapy initiation and patient solutions provider AssistRx, added,“AssistRx is dedicated to transforming lives through access to therapy. Adding the S.T. Genesis to CoAssist Pharmacy's portfolio helps meet physicians in their workflow, simplify the prescription journey through fully automated technology, and deliver patient-focused care.”

The S.T. Genesis is a neuromodulation device that is FDA cleared for the indication of the management of opioid related withdrawal symptoms. The product is externally placed in the left ear in 15 minutes by a trained medical professional and starts to provide relief of withdrawal symptoms within 30 minutes.

The patients' Clinical Opioid Related Score (COWS) decreases 94% within 60 minutes. The product remains on patients for five consecutive days and is then removed. Once removed, the patient has completed phase I (Detox) of their recovery and can then move onto MAT medications.

This is a revolutionary new device that offers options for patients and physicians when treating patients with an opioid addiction.

About Speranza Therapeutics

Speranza Therapeutics is a medical device and pharmaceutical company that is dedicated to making meaningful, more efficient and cost-effective changes in delivering medical devices and drugs to patients in the United States. Their success is the collective result of visionary leaders and dedicated clinicians focused on disrupting the norm, improving care, and making an important difference in the lives of patients with complex medical conditions. Their guiding principle is simple: to remove the inherent challenges in delivering treatment to patients in need through proven, clinically effective therapeutics and technology.

About AssistRx

AssistRx has engineered the perfect blend of technology and talent to provide an advanced therapy initiation and patient support solution to improve patient uptake, visibility and outcomes. Our solution integrates technology and therapy expertise to advance patient therapy in a more efficient and effective manner-delivering informed touchpoints that simplify a complex system to enable better results for today's patients. Learn more at

