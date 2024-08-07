Freight Technologies Engages IGNITION IR To Enhance Strategic Investor Relations Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freight Technologies, (Nasdaq: FRGT) (“Fr8Tech''), a company whose custom-developed Fr8App, an industry-leading freight-matching powered by AI and machine-learning and offers a real-time portal for B2B cross-border and domestic shipping within the USMCA region, announced today that as part of its ongoing strategy to enhance Fr8Tech visibility with the institutional and retail community, it has engaged IGNITION Investor Relations (“Ignition”), a New Jersey based firm, to provide awareness and investor relations (“IR”) services to the Company.



"We are excited about the new partnership with Ignition as our IR representative," said Donald Quinby, CFO of Fr8Tech. "With much to do to further our investor communications and effectively relay our exciting story to the investment community, we are thrilled to have the seasoned professionalism of Ignition. The Ignition team has significant and highly relevant IR experience as well as an outstanding investment community network, which we believe will complement the leadership of Fr8Tech as we work together to communicate our value to investors."

About Freight Technologies Inc.

Freight Technologies is a technology company developing solutions to optimize and automate the supply chain process. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Freight App, Inc. (Fr8App), is a B2B cross-border shipping marketplace in the USMCA region powered by AI and machine learning. Focused on making shipping transparent and efficient, Fr8App provides carriers with increased growth opportunities and shippers with flexibility, visibility and simplicity for the once-complex process of international OTR shipping. Fr8App uses its proprietary technology platform to connect carriers and shippers and significantly improve matching and operation efficiency via innovative technologies such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, brokerage, transportation management, fleet management, and committed capacity solutions. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information, please visit fr8technologies.com or connect with the company on LinkedIn or X (Twitter) .

About IGNITION Investor Relations

Ignition is a boutique investor relations and financial communications firm with coverage throughout the United States. Ignition makes tactical and strategic investor relations work easier by immediately and seamlessly integrating into management teams with focused, hands-on attention in a cost-conscious manner. The firm is one of the most trusted IR consulting firms for micro to middle market companies, with Ignition professionals having significant experience in partnering with public and pre-IPO companies in the energy, media and telecommunications (TMT), logistics, senior living, EV and pharmaceutical industries. Additional information is available at .

