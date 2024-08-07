Save During Back To School With Dickey’S Barbecue Retail Deals

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Barbecue deals at Sam's Club, Kroger, Bashas and Safeway grocery stores in August

Dickey's Barbecue Pit is offering grocery store shoppers across the country some great deals during the upcoming back to school season.

If you didn't already know, Dickeys began selling their quality meats, sauces and dry rubs in grocery stores across the country in 2016. The Texas-style barbecue brand currently offers Sam's Club shoppers their world famous, original polish smoked sausage in 36 stores across North Texas and are now offering the customers a mouthwatering 36 oz Club Pack. For a limited time, Sam's Club guests can receive $1 off the 36 oz sausage club pack from August 27th through September 3rd.

Additionally, back to school retail shoppers and barbecue lovers of Kroger, Bashas and Safeway can take advantage of additional discounts offered by the famous barbecue brand listed below:

Kroger: Back to School deal from 8/21 through 8/27



Items: Hot links, Spicy Cheddar and Original Ropes Discount Price: $3 each

Bashas: Back to School deal from 8/12 through 8/29



Items: Hot Links, Spicy Cheddar and Original Ropes Discount Price: $5.49

Safeway Denver: Back to School deal from 8/07 through 8/13



Items: Sliced Brisket w/ BBQ Sauce and Pre-cooked Pulled Chicken w/ Honey Sauce Discounted Price: Brisket for $12.49 and Pre-cooked Pulled Chicken: $8.49

Safeway Denver: Back to School deal from 8/14 through 8/20



Items: All our Sausage Links (Hot link, Jalapeno Cheddar, and Original Polish) Discount Price: $5.49

"What better way to kick off the school year than with some Legit. Texas. Barbecue.” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey's Barbecue Pit.“Partnering with Sam's, Kroger, Bashas and Safeway has been a fantastic experience, and we look forward treating their guests to our award-winning sausage, a family recipe made by Dickey's in Mesquite, Texas.”

Want to set up a catering for your school instead? Call Dickey's catering experts at 1.866.BARBECUE (866.227.2328) or request a quote on to discover the variety of catering options available for Fourth of July celebrations of any size

“We know back to school time can be busy and stressful for everyone,” said Roland Dickey Jr., CEO Dickey's Capital Group.“Therefore, we are happy to offer shoppers our quality barbecue, especially our signature smoked kielbasa sausage at a discounted price this month.”

