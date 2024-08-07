Sprout Social Names Mike Wolff As Chief Revenue Officer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprout Social, (“Sprout Social”, the“Company”) (Nasdaq: SPT), an industry-leading provider of cloud-based social management software, today announced the appointment of Mike Wolff to Chief Revenue Officer, effective September 2, 2024. As Chief Revenue Officer, Wolff will oversee Sprout's global Sales, Success and Partnerships organization. He will focus on the continued global growth and expansion of Sprout's innovative offerings.



Wolff brings more than 20 years of experience leading global sales and organizations. He recently served as Chief Revenue Officer of Salesforce.org, where he led the company's global sales and solution engineering teams. Prior to that, he led Salesforce's Global ISV team which is responsible for recruiting, building and growing impactful technology partnerships that drive Salesforce differentiation and deliver growth, customer success, and innovation. Over the course of Wolff's 22-year Salesforce career, he has been a key leader in helping the company scale from less than $50M to $34.9B in annual revenue. During that time, he's built and scaled high-performing global sales teams serving customers of all sizes, industries, and geographies.

“Social media has revolutionized the way consumers discover, engage and connect with brands,” said Wolff.“I'm thrilled to help the Sprout team scale towards growth goals while helping businesses unlock smarter, faster business impact from social. I'm excited to deliver exceptional value to customers with the #1 customer rated product in software.”

“Mike is an unparalleled go-to-market leader and we are excited to welcome him to the Sprout team,” said Ryan Barretto, President and incoming CEO, Sprout Social.“His history of delivering exceptional results and ability to build high-performing teams will help us drive towards our growth and efficiency goals while investing in impactful technology partnerships. I look forward to the insights, impact and vision he'll bring during our next stage of growth.”

Sprout Social is a global leader in social media management and analytics software. Sprout's intuitive platform puts powerful social data into the hands of more than 30,000 brands so they can deliver smarter, faster business impact. Named the #1 Best Software Product by G2's 2024 Best Software Award, Sprout offers comprehensive publishing and engagement functionality, customer care, influencer marketing, advocacy, and AI-powered business intelligence. Sprout's software operates across all major social media networks and digital platforms. For more information about Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT), visit

