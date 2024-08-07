Morris & Garritano Insurance Simplifies Premium Collection Process With Applied Pay®

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) California-based independent agency utilizes natively integrated payments solution to make collecting payments easier for staff

Chicago, IL., Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems ® today announced that Morris & Garritano Insurance, one of California's largest independent agencies, has selected Applied Pay to streamline the agency bill process for its commercial lines business. Seamless integration of Applied Epic and Applied Pay allows data to flow between the agency's core system of record and payment portal, giving Morris & Garritano Insurance the ability to automate the invoice process and apply payments with less manual effort from staff while ensuring the books tie out easily each month end.

“We needed a smooth process for our agency bill policies that doesn't require many touches from staff and notifies everyone when we get payments so that our account managers can start binding policies as quickly as possible,” said Jonathan Gonzales, controller, Morris & Garritano Insurance.“Applied Pay's integration with Applied Epic allows our team to generate invoices with information already in the system and send them with the click of a button, reducing data entry and saving time for our staff.”

Applied Pay is a cloud-based electronic payments hub that enables agents and brokers to provide their clients with a secure, online way to pay for new and recurring premiums. Directly integrated into Applied Epic, Applied CSR24 and EZLynx Client Center, Applied Pay provides intuitive, branded checkout pages where policyholders can go to pay for premiums via credit/debit card or ACH bank transfer. It automatically handles payment authorization and tokenizes sensitive information to increase security and ensure compliance. The solution also leverages intelligent automation to reconcile receivables at the account level, reducing the time and effort presently needed to reconcile payments.

“Receiving and processing agency bill payments has long been a pain point in the insurance lifecycle, eating up staff's time and slowing down account reconciliation,” said Chase Petrey, president of Applied Pay, Applied Systems.“Applied Pay simplifies the collection process with its seamless integration that facilitates the flow of account information to automate payment processes, reducing the time and effort spent by accounting staff to reconcile payments while ensuring customers are protected the moment they need it.”

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world's largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied's people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.

