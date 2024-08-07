Centrifuge Market Worth $580 Million By 2028 Globally, At A CAGR Of 4.5% Says Marketsandmarkets™

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chicago, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Centrifuge size is projected to grow from USD 466 million in 2023 to USD 580 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 4.5% in terms of value , as per the recent study by MarketsandMarketsTM . The centrifuge market is propelled by the growing demand for efficient liquid-solid separation in industries such as oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, and wastewater treatment. Factors such as increased exploration activities, stringent environmental regulations, and the need for resource recovery drive the adoption of centrifuges, fostering market growth and technological advancements.

Alfa Laval (Sweden)

GEA Group AG (Germany)

Andritz (Austria)

FLSmidth (Denmark) Schlumberger Limited (US)

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities in Centrifuge Market:



Driver: Growing oil & gas exploration activities

Restraint: Complex operation and maintenance procedure

Opportunity: Growing demand for centrifuges in developing countries Challenge: Intense competition among manufacturers

Key Findings of the Study:



Based on type, high-speed separators type is projected to account for the second largest share of the centrifuge market.

Based on drilling and excavation activity, horizontal directional drilling (HDD) activity is projected to account for the second largest share of the centrifuge market.

Based on application, mud cleaning application is projected to account for the second largest share of the centrifuge market. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period.

The centrifuge market, by type, is segmented into decanters, high-speed separators (HSS) and others. Globally,“Decanters" type segment commands the largest market share in the centrifuge market due to several compelling reasons. Decanter centrifuges lead the market owing to their versatile and highly efficient design. With a horizontal configuration, decanters ensure continuous separation of solids and liquids across diverse industries such as wastewater treatment, food, and chemicals. Their ability to handle high-throughput processes, coupled with low energy consumption and effective dewatering capabilities, makes them indispensable. Decanter centrifuges meet the increasing demand for cost-effective, automated, and reliable separation solutions, reflecting the market's preference for advanced technologies. Their dominance in the centrifuge market's type segment underscores the pivotal role they play in addressing the evolving needs of modern industries, contributing significantly to their widespread adoption and market leadership.

Centrifuge market, by drilling and excavation activity is segmented into tunnel boring, horizontal directional drilling (HDD), exploration drilling, and others. Exploration drilling holds a dominant position in the centrifuge market for several compelling reasons. As industries intensify their exploration efforts, the efficient separation of drilling mud and cuttings becomes paramount. Centrifuges are instrumental in enhancing exploration drilling operations by recovering valuable drilling fluids and ensuring environmental compliance. The escalating demand for oil and gas, coupled with advancements in centrifuge technology, positions exploration drilling as the dominant contributor to market growth. The sector's commitment to sustainable resource extraction practices further amplifies the significance of centrifuges, solidifying their leadership in the exploration drilling segment of the centrifuge market.

Centrifuge market, by application, is segmented into solids control, mud cleaning, dewatering, fluid clarification, and others. Solids control claims the largest market share in the centrifuge market's application segment, driven by its critical role in optimizing drilling operations, particularly in the oil and gas industry. Centrifuges play a pivotal role in separating drilling mud and cuttings, facilitating the efficient recovery of valuable drilling fluids. With a heightened focus on environmental regulations and sustainable practices, industries prioritize solids control to minimize waste disposal costs and ecological impact. The demand for enhanced drilling performance, coupled with advancements in centrifuge technology, positions solids control as the leading application segment. Its widespread adoption underscores the industry's commitment to operational efficiency and environmental stewardship in the resource extraction processes.

Asia Pacific dominates the centrifuge market due to a confluence of factors driving its robust growth. The centrifuge market is led by the Asia Pacific, fuelled by swift industrialization, burgeoning oil and gas exploration, and robust advancements in pharmaceuticals and biotechnology. The region's rising energy demands, coupled with strict environmental regulations, drive the widespread adoption of centrifuges. Furthermore, increased investments in research and development further solidify the Asia Pacific's prominence in the centrifuge market. This dominance reflects the region's strategic positioning at the forefront of key industries, emphasizing its pivotal role in shaping the trajectory of centrifuge technology and applications.

