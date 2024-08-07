REMINDER: Rogers Sugar Inc.: Conference Call – 3Rd Quarter 2024 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Sugar (RSI) will be holding a call to discuss their 2024 third quarter results on Thursday, August 8, 2024, at 17h30 (Eastern Time) .

The conference call will be chaired by Mr. Michael Walton, Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Jean-Sébastien Couillard, Chief Officer.

If you wish to participate, please dial 1-800-717-1738 . A recording of the conference call will be accessible shortly after the conference, by dialing 1-877-674-7070, access code 30571#. This recording will be available until August 8, 2025.

The discussion along with a presentation will be accessible through a webcast at the following address:

For further information:



Jean-Sébastien Couillard

Vice President of Finance, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

Tel.: (514) 940-4350

