Anjuna Raises $25M Funding To Fuel Momentum And Expand Confidential Computing Offerings For AI

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company to pioneer confidential AI for U.S. Navy with NVIDIA integration

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anjuna , creator of Anjuna Seaglass, the Universal Confidential Computing Platform, today announced that it has closed a $25 million Series B2 financing round to propel and expand its AI-enabling enterprise offerings. The round was led by M Ventures , the corporate VC of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, SineWave Ventures , and AI Capital Partners (Alpha Intelligence Capital's U.S.-based fund), with participation from existing investors Founder Collective , Insight Partners , Playground Global , and Uncorrelated . Additionally, M Ventures' Ilja Aizenberg and SineWave's Patricia Muoio are joining the company's board of directors.



Confidential Computing is a novel category of hardware-enabled infrastructure security. However, its heterogeneous nature has historically made it complex to implement. The transition to Universal Confidential Computing unlocked by Anjuna Seaglass , a software platform that virtualizes this new class of processors, makes Trusted Execution Environments accessible in minutes, regardless of cloud service provider, infrastructure and applications.

“We are delighted to partner with Anjuna, the leader in Confidential Computing. Anjuna Seaglass provides a multi-cloud platform for secure AI-driven collaboration, which is critical in enabling industries such as healthcare and semiconductors to fully exploit their data's massive potential. This partnership underscores our commitment to secure collaboration between multiple parties using highly sensitive or regulated data,” said Ilja Aizenberg from M Ventures.

Fueling Accelerated Growth and Innovation

Building on strong customer and partnership momentum, Anjuna has achieved substantial growth in revenue and customer acquisition, with its bookings and customer base more than doubling year over year.

The latest funding round will help Anjuna expand its AI-enabling enterprise offerings, highlighted by the launch of Anjuna SeaglassTM AI Clean Rooms , now available in private preview. By uniquely leveraging Confidential Computing to establish secure data-sharing environments, it is poised to propel enterprise multi-party collaboration in AI and other mission-critical use cases.

Shaping Trustworthy AI for U.S. Navy with NVIDIA Collaboration

A member of NVIDIA Inception , a program for cutting-edge startups, Anjuna is collaborating with NVIDIA to help advance GPU-accelerated confidential AI for enterprises. By using Anjuna Seaglass on NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs with Confidential Computing capabilities, organizations are equipped to accelerate the deployment of high-performing large language models (LLMs) without compromising trust, security, and privacy.

Leveraging Anjuna Seaglass with NVIDIA LaunchPad , the U.S. Navy successfully tested Llama3 LLM models on confidential NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs. The seamless integration enabled the U.S. Navy to create and deploy confidential environments in less than one hour, while obtaining high-speed processing with maximum performance.

“We believe in democratizing secure computing, data privacy, and trustworthy AI,” affirmed Ayal Yogev, CEO & Co-founder of Anjuna Security.“With NVIDIA accelerated computing and our flexible Seaglass platform, Anjuna is poised to deliver universal access to Confidential Computing for businesses worldwide.”

Resources:



Anjuna Confidential AI, powered by NVIDIA GPUs [Brochure]: anjuna.io/confidential-ai-brochure

Anjuna Confidential AI, powered by NVIDIA GPUs [Video]:

Anjuna Seaglass AI Clean Rooms [White Paper]: Anjuna Free Trial:

About Anjuna

Anjuna created Anjuna Seaglass, the first Universal Confidential Computing Platform, capable of running applications in any cloud with complete data security and privacy. Anjuna Seaglass isolates workloads in a hardware-assisted environment that intrinsically secures data in every state to create a Zero Trust environment for code and data. Anjuna Seaglass empowers enterprises to directly control application-level trust policies, ensuring that only trusted code can access sensitive data. Anjuna works with enterprises around the globe in industries such as financial services, government, and blockchain. To learn more about Anjuna Seaglass and its impact, visit

About M Ventures

M Ventures is the strategic, corporate venture capital arm of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. From its headquarters in the Netherlands and offices in Germany, USA and Israel, M Ventures invests globally in transformational ideas driven by innovative entrepreneurs. Taking an active role in its portfolio companies, M Ventures teams up with management teams and co-investors to translate scientific discoveries into commercial success. M Ventures focuses on investing along the two extensive investment areas Biotechnology and Technology in alignment with the strategic interest of the parent company. We cover the areas of Healthcare drug development, Life Science tools, Electronics, and Frontier Technology & Sustainability. For more information, visit

About SineWave Ventures

SineWave Ventures occupies the valuable space where the Valley, Fortune 500, and the Public Sector interact. We are an early-stage venture capital firm dedicated to accelerating technologies across the Fortune 500 and public sector ecosystems. The firm currently has over $300mm in committed capital across diversified funds. Our value lies in the expertise that drives our thesis, our ability to help companies navigate unfamiliar verticals and generate diverse revenue sources, and our unique networks that we can draw on to help our portfolio companies. Our thesis-driven investment has resulted in a concentrated portfolio focused on computing, cybersecurity, networking, and data and analytics. For more information, visit

About Alpha Intelligence Capital (AIC)

Alpha Intelligence Capital (AIC) is a global venture capital platform that invests in deep Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML) technology-based companies. AIC's core focus lies in companies in the Series-A to Series-D stages, developing breakthrough products and solving real business problems. The teams at AIC operate out of San Francisco, Paris, and Singapore. For more information, visit

Media Contact:

Mauricio Barra, VP of Marketing for Anjuna

Email: ...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



