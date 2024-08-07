Woodworking Machinery Market To Hit US$ 7.42 Billion By 2032 Owing To Surging Demand For Customized Furniture And Home Décor | Research By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Woodworking Machinery is experiencing a renaissance driven by the escalating demand for personalized home decor and the burgeoning industry. Pune, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodworking Machinery Market Size & Growth Analysis: “According to SNS Insider Research, The Woodworking Machinery Market size was estimated at USD 4.87 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 7.42 billion by 2032 with a growing CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.” "Surge in Construction and Consumer Preferences Drives Demand for Woodworking Machinery Market” The rise in construction projects, particularly in housing and business industries, significantly drives the demand for woodworking machinery. This rising demand is being fueled by the increasing requirement for high-quality wood products and components in contemporary construction projects. In June 2024, construction spending had a seasonally adjusted annual rate of about USD 2.14 trillion, slightly lower by 0.3% compared to the revised May figure of USD 2.15 trillion. The significant rise in construction spending reflects the increasing need for woodworking machinery, as builders and manufacturers seek advanced equipment to meet the growing demand for top-notch wooden materials in construction projects. The rise in residential and commercial buildings, along with consumer desire for attractive buildings, is fueling the woodworking machines market. Moreover, over the past few years, consumers have been exchanging their outdated furniture for newer wooden pieces to enhance the appearance of their home or workplace. According to details from Home Furnishings Business, traditional retailers in the wooden furniture industry experienced a 21.8% increase in sales and a 13.2% rise in profits in 2022.





Get a Sample Report of Woodworking Machinery Market@ Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Biesse Group

HOLYTEK INDUSTRIAL CORP

SCM Group

Durr Group

Gongyou Group Co., Ltd.

IMA Schelling Group GmbH

Michael Weinig AG

CKM

Cantek America Inc.

KTCC WOODWORKING MACHINERY

Oliver Machinery Company Other Players Woodworking Machinery Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 4.87 Bn Market Size by 2032 US$ 7.42 Bn CAGR CAGR of 4.8% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Growth Drivers . Consumers' growing preference for customized furniture that reflects personal style is driving the demand for advanced woodworking machinery capable of producing intricate designs and finishes.

. CNC (Computer Numerical Control) technology revolutionizes woodworking by enabling precise, complex cutting, drilling, and shaping of wood, leading to high-speed production and consistent quality, thereby driving widespread industry adoption.

"Lathe Machines and Furniture Segment Lead the Woodworking Machinery Market in 2023"

The lathe segment dominated the market with more than 44% in 2023. Lathe machines have a great reputation for their precision work and versatility. Lathes can carry out various kinds of operations, like turning, boring and threading which are essential in many industries. This generally contributes to the lathe being able to manipulate a wide array of materials such as metals and plastics oriented towards woodworking applications.

The furniture segment dominated the revenue share of more than 42.06% in 2023 on account of impressive demand for wooden furniture from residential, commercial and institutional applications. This segment is characterized by high production volumes, in addition to the need for specific machinery that cater varying furniture products.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customization research on Woodworking Machinery Market, Make an Enquiry Now@

Woodworking Machinery Market Key Segmentation:

By Type



Lathe

Planer

Saw Others (Radial Drills, Grinder, Jointer, Sanders)

By Application



Furniture

Construction Others (Shipbuilding)

"Europe Leads Woodworking Machinery Market in 2023; Asia-Pacific Set for Highest Growth"

Europe dominated the market with more than 38% in 2023. The heavy sustainable and environmental guidelines in place across the region mean businesses are investing to reduce waste any way they can by purchasing some of most advanced technologies that allow them do so while creating carbon neutral solutions. European furniture manufacturers are increasingly turning to modern CNC machines , which help ensure efficiency and precision while also satisfying rigorous sustainability mandates.

Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This has been driven by expanding population rate, households and demand requirements; the increase in forest products consumption rates of end-users. The benefits of the market have entered India, China and other Southeast markets, by pitching good sales realization for small and mid-sized manufacturers.

Recent Developments

In April 2023: Dezhou Rumao offers even more favourable custom packages for different industries, including a new range of CNC router machine by one of the industry leaders that deliver excellent performance and accuracy specifically for woodworkers. These machines use intuitive interfaces and automation to achieve the best results. These machines being flexible make a promise to suit the needs of woodworkers from different trades whether they work in large-scale or small-scale environments.

Buy a Single-User PDF of Woodworking Machinery Industry Analysis & Outlook Report 2024-2032@

Key Takeaway Related To Report:



The woodworking machinery market is set to grow significantly due to rising demand for precision, durability, and customization in wooden products. Clients can capitalize on this growth by investing in advanced machinery that meets these needs.

Ongoing innovations in woodworking machinery, including automation and digital controls, offer opportunities for improved efficiency and performance. Clients should consider adopting these technologies to enhance their operations.

Europe and Asia-Pacific are key regions driving market growth. Businesses should focus on these regions for expansion and investment opportunities, leveraging the high demand for advanced woodworking technologies.

The shift towards online shopping and increased consumer preference for customized wooden products presents new opportunities. Companies should align their offerings with these trends to capture market share. The emphasis on sustainability and reducing waste is influencing the market. Clients can benefit from adopting eco-friendly woodworking technologies and practices to meet regulatory requirements and consumer expectations.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Industry Flowchart

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics

5. Porter's 5 Forces Model

6. Pest Analysis

7. Woodworking Machinery Market Segmentation, By Type

8. Woodworking Machinery Market Segmentation, By Application

9. Regional Analysis

10. Company Profiles

11. Competitive Landscape

12. USE Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

Access Complete Report Details of Woodworking Machinery Market Analysis & Outlook 2024-2032@

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at ...]

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy ... Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US) | +91-7798602273 (IND)