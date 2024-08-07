Southampton Hospital Foundation's 66Th Annual Summer Party Celebrates Legacy & Future, Raises Funds For Healthcare

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- An influential group of philanthropists, socialites, medical leaders and supporters gathered under the iconic tents on Wickapogue Road, Southampton, to commemorate the return of the Hamptons' most anticipated fundraiser: Southampton Hospital Foundation's 66th Annual Summer Party, to benefit Stony Brook Southampton Hospital on Saturday, August 3rd, 2024.Co-chaired by Elena A. Ford and Sarah J. Wetenhall, this year's gala centered around the theme 'Embracing our Legacy and Envisioning our Future,' celebrating 66 years of raising essential funds to support healthcare from Westhampton to Montauk. Father Alexander Karloutsos and Dr. Daniel Van Arsdale were honored for their steadfast commitment to the East End community. The evening commemorated the new leadership at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital headed by Chief Administrative Officer Emily Mastaler, the Southampton Hospital Foundation led by President Julia McCormack, and the Southampton Hospital Association chaired by Jim Forbes.“This event started in 1958 and is the longest running charitable fundraiser in the Hamptons,” noted Forbes.“The funds we raised help support many programs we have developed and expanded over the last few years including the Audrey and Martin Gruss Heart and Stroke Center, the Phillips Family Cancer Center, the Paulson Family Emergency Department, and our soon to open East Hampton Emergency Department.”The Summer Party commenced with a festive cocktail hour, where“American Idol” alum Christiaan Padavan serenaded guests with lounge-style tunes as they enjoyed specialty cocktails such as The Macklowe's Gold Fashioned specialty cocktail and noshed on light bites. After cocktails, guests moved to the stunning dinner tent where they dined on a sumptuous culinary experience curated by Elegant Affairs, which was paired with world-class wines from presenting sponsor Wölffer Estate Vineyard. Following dinner, celebrity auctioneer Lydia Fenet captivated the audience during the Paddle Auction, which included the“Ultimate Palm Beach Experience,” a week's stay at The Colony Hotel plus other pink paradise pampering, along with a 1:1 session with a makeup artist at the Jones Road Beauty Palm Beach location. A dessert bar and dancing to That 70s Band, New York's leading 70s dance, disco, and funk group, completed the fun."I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to support the important mission of the Southampton Hospital Foundation through the Summer Party. Our community's generous contributions and unwavering support made the evening a tremendous success,” shared Wetenhall, who is on the Southampton Hospital Foundation board.“Together, we celebrated our rich history while laying the groundwork for a promising future of healthcare for the East End. We were especially honored to recognize Father Alex Karloutsos and Dr. Daniel Van Arsdale for their remarkable work and commitment to our community. Thank you for being part of such a memorable and impactful night.""The evening's event was a testament to the incredible spirit of our community. The dedication and generosity shown by our hospital's supporters is truly inspiring,” added Ford, who is on the Southampton Hospital Association board.“The funds raised will have a lasting impact, enabling us to continue providing exceptional care and innovative treatments. I am grateful to all who contributed to making this night unforgettable.”An esteemed group contributed their support to the event, including Wendy and Howard Cox, Bloomberg Philanthropies, Fiona and Stan Druckenmiller, Jay Lieberman, John Paulson, Ingeborg and Ira Rennert, Alejandro and Charlotte Santo Domingo, Barbara and Randall Smith, Kate Capshaw and Steven Spielberg, Rachel Zoe, Fern Mallis, Veronica Atkins, Margo and John Catsimatidis, Kate and Andrew Davis, Jamee and Peter Gregory, Audrey and Martin Gruss, Julie and Billy Macklowe, Southampton Village Mayor Bill Manger, Jimmy and Margo Nederlander, Landon Nordeman, Roz and Nat Perlmutter, Kimberly and Eric Waldman, Cindy Willis, Stephanie Nass and David Ulevitch, Peggy and John Bader, Allegra and Martin Kelly, Suwattana and Román Viñoly, Catherine and Malcolm Price, Sophie Elgort, and Charlotte Moss and Barry Friedberg. Southampton Hospital Foundation board members who supported the event included Paul C. Brennan, Laura Lofaro Freeman, Father Alex Karloutsos, Jean Shafiroff and husband Martin, and Sarah Wetenhall and husband Andrew. Southampton Hospital Association board members offering their support included Chairman Jim Forbes and wife Hollis, President Emily Mastaler and husband Jon McAuliffe, Treasurer John Wambold and wife Melanie, Elena A. Ford and husband Mitchell Seldin, J. Oscar Molina, Allison Morrow, Jay K. Levine, Richard D. Lisman, MD, Darin Wiggins, MD, and Chairman Emeritus Ken Wright. Additionally, Stony Brook University Hospital CEO/COO Carol Gomes, Stony Brook Medicine Executive Vice President William Wertheim and Stony Brook University Interim President Richard L. McCormick also played a central role in supporting the event.Rachael Zoe served as Fashion Chair, while Gregory D'Elia, Norah Lawlor, and Lisa Tamburini were Publicity Chairs. Nancy Stone served as Corporate Partnership Chair.For the décor, designer DeJuan Stroud was inspired by Josef Frank textiles with floral and fauna patterns, which he paired with mid-century design elements showcased under the classic Sperry Tents with lighting and sound by Luminous Design.About Southampton Hospital Foundation, Inc. (SHF)The Southampton Hospital Foundation, Inc., a separate nonprofit corporation with an independent Board of Trustees, supports Stony Brook Southampton Hospital's mission to deliver healthcare services and expand clinical programs to meet the needs of the community. The Foundation concentrates its efforts on increasing critical philanthropic support to ensure high-quality healthcare for all of our neighbors on the East End. To learn more, visit: .About Stony Brook Southampton Hospital (SBSH)With 124 beds, Stony Brook Southampton Hospital (SBSH) is staffed by more than 280 physicians, dentists, and allied health professionals representing 48 medical specialties. SBSH offers a diverse array of clinical services, ranging from primary medical care to specialized surgical procedures, including cardiac catheterization, orthopedics and bariatrics. The sole provider of emergency care on Long Island's South Fork, Stony Brook Southampton Hospital is a Level III Trauma Center. The hospital includes The Phillips Family Cancer Center, a Heart and Stroke Center, Breast Health Center, The Center for Advanced Wound Healing, Wellness Institute, and 32 satellite care centers throughout the South Fork of Long Island. The hospital is the largest employer on the South Fork with more than 1,200 employees. To learn more, visit:

