Fulmer's 'American Prophet' Tackles Today's Critical Challenges: A Deep Dive Into Christianity And The Upcoming Election

- Jeff FulmerUNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The highly anticipated audiobook of "American Prophet" has just been released, joining the print and digital formats that debuted in spring 2024. In this gripping new novel, a modern-day prophet foresees real-world events, including a school shooting, a pandemic, and a turbulent election. When his prophecies challenge a dangerous President, he becomes a target for a conspiracy radio host and his followers, forcing him to flee while trying to stay true to his mission in a divided nation."American Prophet" explores pressing issues in America today, such as gun violence, race relations, and climate change. Author Jeff Fulmer emphasizes the moral challenges that will persist until society addresses them. "People of faith, especially Christians, could lead the way," Fulmer says. "Unfortunately, many remain silent or even oppose positive change." Fulmer acknowledges that not all Christians will agree with the book's message. "A prophet's role is to challenge people. That's the job."Despite tackling serious topics, Fulmer assures readers and listeners that the book remains engaging and relatable. "Peter, the prophet in the book, is a regular guy who makes his share of mistakes," Fulmer notes, adding with a laugh, "It turns out it's hard to get a date when you're a prophet of God." Fulmer praises BJS VoiceOver for their exceptional narration and the added dimension of sound effects that enhance the prophetic dreams.The book's release coincides with a contentious Presidential election, making its themes especially relevant. Fulmer critiques the current state of Christianity in the US, pointing out the paradox of white evangelicals overwhelmingly supporting a candidate who contradicts Christian values. "Why is secular society more willing to help the poor and disenfranchised than Christians, who have a clear mandate to care for 'the least of these'?" Fulmer asks.A recurring theme in "American Prophet" is the struggle to love one's enemies, a command left by Christ. The novel doesn't claim to have all the answers but raises timely questions for both individuals and the nation. "It's a fun story that will hopefully encourage readers and listeners to consider issues from another's perspective," Fulmer states. "This is a central message in the Gospels and the prophets of old, and one that is needed now more than ever."*American Prophet* is available on Amazon, Audible, and Apple Books. More information about the author and his works can be found at . For review copies (digital, paper, or audio), please contact the author at ....

